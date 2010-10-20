Goldman Sachs Still Has 23,000 Foreclosures Hanging In Suspension

Lloyd Blankfein, CEO of Goldman Sachs

Just as everyone’s hoping the foreclosure-gate crisis is finally close to over, after Bank of America announced yesterday that they’re resuming foreclosures, it turns out that Goldman still has 23,000 foreclosures suspended, according to CNBC’s Kate Kelly.David Viniar said yesterday on a conference call with investors that all of the foreclosures that Goldman’s Litton Loan Servicing was processing of were “warranted” for foreclosure, but yes, there are 23,000 foreclosures still suspended.



For comparison, Citi announced yesterday that only 4,700 of their foreclosure claims remain pending.

