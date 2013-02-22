GOLDMAN: Sony's PS4 Is So Lame It May Cause A 'Downward Spiral' For The Company

Photo: Business Insider

Yesterday Sony “unveiled” its next-generation console, the Playstation 4.There was nothing revealed about the console price or exact date of availability.



Goldman Sachs weighed in on the event, and it’s more negative than positive.

Lead analyst Takashi Watanabe of Goldman Sach’s Japan, sees positives for the PS4, which include “the introduction of software development-friendly architecture and easy access to premium games such as Diablo Ⅲ.”

The firm also sees risk of a “downward spiral” just as game platforms have extended to smartphones and PCs:

in addition to dedicated consoles, we see little reason for developers to produce top titles for platforms with a low installed base; in turn there is a danger the installed base will not grow because the content lineup is weak.

Watanabe believes that the PS4’s incompatibility to play PS3 discs is a serious disadvantage (PS3 games can only be streamed). This means software makers will have to develop software specifically for PS4.

The PS4’s potential to monetise in areas other than games is a huge benefit if the console can be marketed as a home entertainment server instead of simply a gaming platform. Goldman is advising Sony to capitalise on the home server characteristics of the console in its marketing strategy.

Now Watch: This Virtual Reality Headset Can Be Yours For $125,000

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.