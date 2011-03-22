Meet The Drummer And Boxer Who's Just Been Made Head Of Goldman Sachs In India: Sonjoy Chatterjee

Goldman Sachs just promoted Sonjoy Chatterjee to the role of India chairman, making him the head of Goldman’s business there.



Chatterjee will share the CEO role with Vijay Karnani; both have been elevated to replace L. Brooks Entwistle, who has been CEO since 2006, and is heading to Singapore to become chairman and head of investment banking for Southeast Asia, Bloomberg reports.

Goldman hired Chatterjee last year from ICICI Bank, where he’d been for 16 years. From 2003 to 2007, he ran the bank’s operation in the UK, and he’s credited with establishing the Indian bank’s presence overseas.

He joined the American bank as managing director and co-chief for India.

(Karnani, the other CEO, was tapped as head of Goldman’s securities division in India in 2009.)

In his old job, Chatterjee was described as the “energetic MD and CEO of ICICI Bank… whose office in Knightsbridge command[ed] a lovely view of the spring flowers in Hyde Park,” according to the Telegraph Calcutta.

Apparently, he’s also a pretty good drummer. Telegraph Calcutta years ago he plays the drum professionally and “is trying to break into the music scene in London.” His exercise of choice is boxing, and he’s six-foot-three.

Chatterjee earned degrees in chemical engineering and management from the Indian Institute of Management in Bangalore, according to Forbes.

Goldman is looking to make big strides in the India market, and last week announced it was buying Benchmark Asset Management, a $700 million asset manager based in India, that specialises in ETFs.

