GOLDMAN: These 11 Small-Cap Stocks Are Ready To Surge

Goldman Sachs’s equity strategy team led by Robert Boroujerdi recently identified 11 small-cap stocks that offer a projected average upside to their price target of about 26%. Small-cap stocks are defined as those with market values under $3.5 billion.
All of the picks are included on Goldman’s exclusive America’s Conviction List, a collection of analysts’ 65 most highly recommended investment opportunities.
So far, 2012 has not been especially kind to small-cap portfolio managers.
“Despite one of the most conducive backdrops for stock selection in the last three years, only a quarter of managers are beating their benchmarks on a YTD basis,” write the analysts.
Perhaps these stocks could help juice returns.
Ticker: BAS
Target Price: $15
Target Price Period: 6 months
Sector: Oil Services
Description: Oil is the major catalyst, but gas in the $3.50-$4.00/mcf range could help activity recover
quicker-than-expected.
Ticker: DPZ
Target Price: $44
Target Price Period: 12 months
Sector: Restaurants
Description: International same restaurant sales growth has been extraordinarily stable with SSS positive
for over 70 straight quarters.
Ticker: LAMR
Target Price: $42
Target Price Period: 12 months
Sector: Media and Entertainment
Description: LAMR expects to receive an IRS ruling on its REIT election in 1Q13 which should drive re-
rating of the stock,
Ticker: MDC
Target Price: $53
Target Price Period: 12 months
Sector: Homebuilders
Description: MDC's markets are among the strongest in the country (CO, AZ, CA, NV 71% of orders).
Ticker: NSR
Target Price: $47
Target Price Period: 12 months
Sector: IT Services
Description: Key drivers include its highly recurring revenue, US concentration, positive exposure to wireless and IP-based services, high operating leverage, and significant EPS accretion from more aggressive capital allocation.
Ticker: PKI
Target Price: $37
Target Price Period: 12 months
Sector: Life Science Tools
Description: The recent capital deployment ($1 bn over 10 transactions in the last two years) will provide
a tailwind to growth.
Ticker: SXC
Target Price: $21
Target Price Period: 6 months
Sector: E&P/Coal
Description: SXC's coke business (86% of 2012E EBITDA) derives all its profits from take-or-pay contracts with US Steel producers and has limited exposure to uncertainties around met coal prices, China growth, weather, and natural gas prices.
Ticker: 10
Target Price: $45
Target Price Period: 6 months
Sector: Automobiles
Description: Goldman Sachs expects 10 to outgrow overall commercial and light vehicle volumes by a factor of 2X through 2014, driven by its strong positioning in the global pollution controls market.
Ticker: VR
Target Price: $40
Target Price Period: 12 months
Sector: Non-life Insurance
Description: VR is one of the most insulated companies from persistently low interest rates given peer-
low portfolio duration (under 2 years) and yield (under 2%), and investment income represents only 20% of pre-tax earnings.
Ticker: VOLC
Target Price: $35
Target Price Period: 12 months
Sector: MedTech
Description: A combination of higher sales volumes and moving manufacturing to Costa Rica should
drive a P&L inflection point, with EPS growing a projected 86% through 2015E.
Ticker: WETF
Target Price: $9
Target Price Period: 12 months
Sector: Asset Managers
Description: WETF poised to gain market share without fee rate erosion as their Enhanced Indexing
offers differentiated product which should insulate it from some competitive pressures.
