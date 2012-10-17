GOLDMAN: These 11 Small-Cap Stocks Are Ready To Surge

Goldman Sachs’s equity strategy team led by Robert Boroujerdi recently identified 11 small-cap stocks that offer a projected average upside to their price target of about 26%. Small-cap stocks are defined as those with market values under $3.5 billion.

All of the picks are included on Goldman’s exclusive America’s Conviction List, a collection of analysts’ 65 most highly recommended investment opportunities.

So far, 2012 has not been especially kind to small-cap portfolio managers.

“Despite one of the most conducive backdrops for stock selection in the last three years, only a quarter of managers are beating their benchmarks on a YTD basis,” write the analysts.

Perhaps these stocks could help juice returns.

Basic Energy Services, Inc.

Ticker: BAS

Target Price: $15

Target Price Period: 6 months

Sector: Oil Services

Description: Oil is the major catalyst, but gas in the $3.50-$4.00/mcf range could help activity recover
quicker-than-expected.

Source: Goldman Sachs

Domino's Pizza Inc.

Ticker: DPZ

Target Price: $44

Target Price Period: 12 months

Sector: Restaurants

Description: International same restaurant sales growth has been extraordinarily stable with SSS positive
for over 70 straight quarters.

Source: Goldman Sachs

Lamar Advertising Co.

Ticker: LAMR

Target Price: $42

Target Price Period: 12 months

Sector: Media and Entertainment

Description: LAMR expects to receive an IRS ruling on its REIT election in 1Q13 which should drive re-
rating of the stock,

Source: Goldman Sachs

M.D.C. Holdings, Inc.

Ticker: MDC

Target Price: $53

Target Price Period: 12 months

Sector: Homebuilders

Description: MDC's markets are among the strongest in the country (CO, AZ, CA, NV 71% of orders).

Source: Goldman Sachs

NeuStar, Inc.

Ticker: NSR

Target Price: $47

Target Price Period: 12 months

Sector: IT Services

Description: Key drivers include its highly recurring revenue, US concentration, positive exposure to wireless and IP-based services, high operating leverage, and significant EPS accretion from more aggressive capital allocation.

Source: Goldman Sachs

PerkinElmer, Inc.

Ticker: PKI

Target Price: $37

Target Price Period: 12 months

Sector: Life Science Tools

Description: The recent capital deployment ($1 bn over 10 transactions in the last two years) will provide
a tailwind to growth.

Source: Goldman Sachs

SunCoke Energy, Inc.

Ticker: SXC

Target Price: $21

Target Price Period: 6 months

Sector: E&P/Coal

Description: SXC's coke business (86% of 2012E EBITDA) derives all its profits from take-or-pay contracts with US Steel producers and has limited exposure to uncertainties around met coal prices, China growth, weather, and natural gas prices.

Source: Goldman Sachs

Tenneco Inc.

Ticker: 10

Target Price: $45

Target Price Period: 6 months

Sector: Automobiles

Description: Goldman Sachs expects 10 to outgrow overall commercial and light vehicle volumes by a factor of 2X through 2014, driven by its strong positioning in the global pollution controls market.

Source: Goldman Sachs

Validus Holdings, Ltd.

Ticker: VR

Target Price: $40

Target Price Period: 12 months

Sector: Non-life Insurance

Description: VR is one of the most insulated companies from persistently low interest rates given peer-
low portfolio duration (under 2 years) and yield (under 2%), and investment income represents only 20% of pre-tax earnings.

Source: Goldman Sachs

Volcano Corp.

Ticker: VOLC

Target Price: $35

Target Price Period: 12 months

Sector: MedTech

Description: A combination of higher sales volumes and moving manufacturing to Costa Rica should
drive a P&L inflection point, with EPS growing a projected 86% through 2015E.

Source: Goldman Sachs

WisdomTree Investments, Inc.

Ticker: WETF

Target Price: $9

Target Price Period: 12 months

Sector: Asset Managers

Description: WETF poised to gain market share without fee rate erosion as their Enhanced Indexing
offers differentiated product which should insulate it from some competitive pressures.

Source: Goldman Sachs

