GOLDMAN: These 11 Small-Cap Stocks Are Ready To Surge

Photo: swamibu via flickr

Goldman Sachs’s equity strategy team led by Robert Boroujerdi recently identified 11 small-cap stocks that offer a projected average upside to their price target of about 26%. Small-cap stocks are defined as those with market values under $3.5 billion.



All of the picks are included on Goldman’s exclusive America’s Conviction List, a collection of analysts’ 65 most highly recommended investment opportunities.

So far, 2012 has not been especially kind to small-cap portfolio managers.

“Despite one of the most conducive backdrops for stock selection in the last three years, only a quarter of managers are beating their benchmarks on a YTD basis,” write the analysts.

Perhaps these stocks could help juice returns.

Basic Energy Services, Inc. Ticker: BAS Target Price: $15 Target Price Period: 6 months Sector: Oil Services Description: Oil is the major catalyst, but gas in the $3.50-$4.00/mcf range could help activity recover

quicker-than-expected. Source: Goldman Sachs Domino's Pizza Inc. Ticker: DPZ Target Price: $44 Target Price Period: 12 months Sector: Restaurants Description: International same restaurant sales growth has been extraordinarily stable with SSS positive

for over 70 straight quarters. Source: Goldman Sachs Lamar Advertising Co. Ticker: LAMR Target Price: $42 Target Price Period: 12 months Sector: Media and Entertainment Description: LAMR expects to receive an IRS ruling on its REIT election in 1Q13 which should drive re-

rating of the stock, Source: Goldman Sachs M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. Ticker: MDC Target Price: $53 Target Price Period: 12 months Sector: Homebuilders Description: MDC's markets are among the strongest in the country (CO, AZ, CA, NV 71% of orders). Source: Goldman Sachs NeuStar, Inc. Ticker: NSR Target Price: $47 Target Price Period: 12 months Sector: IT Services Description: Key drivers include its highly recurring revenue, US concentration, positive exposure to wireless and IP-based services, high operating leverage, and significant EPS accretion from more aggressive capital allocation. Source: Goldman Sachs PerkinElmer, Inc. Ticker: PKI Target Price: $37 Target Price Period: 12 months Sector: Life Science Tools Description: The recent capital deployment ($1 bn over 10 transactions in the last two years) will provide

a tailwind to growth. Source: Goldman Sachs SunCoke Energy, Inc. Ticker: SXC Target Price: $21 Target Price Period: 6 months Sector: E&P/Coal Description: SXC's coke business (86% of 2012E EBITDA) derives all its profits from take-or-pay contracts with US Steel producers and has limited exposure to uncertainties around met coal prices, China growth, weather, and natural gas prices. Source: Goldman Sachs Tenneco Inc. Ticker: 10 Target Price: $45 Target Price Period: 6 months Sector: Automobiles Description: Goldman Sachs expects 10 to outgrow overall commercial and light vehicle volumes by a factor of 2X through 2014, driven by its strong positioning in the global pollution controls market. Source: Goldman Sachs Validus Holdings, Ltd. Ticker: VR Target Price: $40 Target Price Period: 12 months Sector: Non-life Insurance Description: VR is one of the most insulated companies from persistently low interest rates given peer-

low portfolio duration (under 2 years) and yield (under 2%), and investment income represents only 20% of pre-tax earnings. Source: Goldman Sachs Volcano Corp. Ticker: VOLC Target Price: $35 Target Price Period: 12 months Sector: MedTech Description: A combination of higher sales volumes and moving manufacturing to Costa Rica should

drive a P&L inflection point, with EPS growing a projected 86% through 2015E. Source: Goldman Sachs WisdomTree Investments, Inc. Ticker: WETF Target Price: $9 Target Price Period: 12 months Sector: Asset Managers Description: WETF poised to gain market share without fee rate erosion as their Enhanced Indexing

WisdomTree Investments, Inc. Ticker: WETF Target Price: $9 Target Price Period: 12 months Sector: Asset Managers Description: WETF poised to gain market share without fee rate erosion as their Enhanced Indexing

offers differentiated product which should insulate it from some competitive pressures. Source: Goldman Sachs

