'SLIPPING INTO SLOWDOWN': The 9 Scariest Slides From Goldman's New Presentation On The Weakening Global Economy

Goldman Sachs macro analysts Noah Weisberger and



Aleksandar Timcenko are out with a new presentation on the state of the global economy.The title: “Slipping into slowdown.”

According to the data, it looks like the global recovery story may be on hold for now, and markets around the world are not sending encouraging signals.

And some of the most important positive themes are being called into question.

Note: Thanks to Goldman for allowing us to run slides from this presentation.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.