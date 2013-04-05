'SLIPPING INTO SLOWDOWN': The 9 Scariest Slides From Goldman's New Presentation On The Weakening Global Economy

Matthew Boesler

Goldman Sachs macro analysts Noah Weisberger and 

Aleksandar Timcenko are out with a new presentation on the state of the global economy.The title: “Slipping into slowdown.”

According to the data, it looks like the global recovery story may be on hold for now, and markets around the world are not sending encouraging signals.

And some of the most important positive themes are being called into question.

Note: Thanks to Goldman for allowing us to run slides from this presentation.

Emerging market stocks are trending downward

As are Chinese stocks

We may be set for increasingly negative surprises from the economic data

The consumer story doesn't seem to be much of a positive for the market anymore

And U.S.-growth oriented stocks are rolling over, even more so than Treasury yields

The housing story in the U.S. may be starting to slow

In 2011, markets got way ahead of fundamentals...

...and the same thing seems to be happening again now

