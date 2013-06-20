GOLDMAN: Here Are The 6 Most Interesting Charts In The World Right Now

Mamta Badkar
net imports of american flags

Everybody loves charts.

So, we had to highlight Goldman Sachs’s favourite charts that appeared in their latest issue of Fortnightly Thoughts

“In our six of the best section, we pull together a pot pourri of charts that we hope you will find interesting,” write Hugo Scott-Gall and Sumana Manohar. “They will be different in each edition but hopefully always of note,”

These charts include everything from consumer satisfaction in China to net imports of American flags by the U.S.

Thanks to Goldman Sachs for giving us permission to feature these charts.

Improving throughput in Spanish ports is a good sign for the economy.

Hiring intentions are going nowhere.

Yes, America imports a lot of American flags.

Rising margin debt means investors are more confident, but it could also be a sign of exuberance.

Chinese consumer confidence is on the decline.

Countries love to sell their debt to foreigners.

Now here's Jeff Gundlach's take on the global economy...

WHAT IN THE WORLD IS GOING ON? Jeff Gundlach Answers This In His Fantastic New Presentation >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.