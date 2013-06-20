GOLDMAN: Here Are The 6 Most Interesting Charts In The World Right Now

Everybody loves charts.



So, we had to highlight Goldman Sachs’s favourite charts that appeared in their latest issue of Fortnightly Thoughts.

“In our six of the best section, we pull together a pot pourri of charts that we hope you will find interesting,” write Hugo Scott-Gall and Sumana Manohar. “They will be different in each edition but hopefully always of note,”

These charts include everything from consumer satisfaction in China to net imports of American flags by the U.S.

Thanks to Goldman Sachs for giving us permission to feature these charts.

