REPORT: Goldman Saw Some Shrinkage This Bonus Season

Goldman Sach’s bonus package saw some shrinkage this year, Quartz’s Mark DeCambre reports.

Citing internal sources, Quartz reports that bonus packages are “flat to down relative to last year.” Some bankers saw cuts of 5% to 10%.

While growth potential on, say, the bond trading desk ain’t what it used to be, pay is still going up in other areas of the company like leveraged finance.

And those who worked on big deals like the Twitter IPO obviously had a good year, Quartz noted.

Read the full report at Quartz »

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.