An Undercover Investigation Into The Alleged Goldman Sachs-Only Grill At The Shake Shack

Katya Wachtel
shake shack

Photo: Katya Wachtel for Business Insider

As you may or may not know, last Friday a rumour began to circulate that the new Shake Shack at Goldman Sachs was different to all other Shake Shacks: rumour had it there was a private grill just for Goldman Sachs employees at the shop, reported by Dealbreaker.Well, Goldman denied it. (Of course).

So did Shake Shack. (Not surprised).

And so did a source we asked who works at Goldman (“Hahah, no!!).

Still, being the intrepid financial journalists that we are, we felt that we should probably investigate the situation for ourselves.

11 or so minutes later, we arrived at our destination: Fortress Goldman.

We alighted from the cab, and watched it drive away, knowing we can't turn back now.

We encamp outside in this dark, undercover-y area to scope out the area and to note any possible threats to the investigation. And also, to calm ourselves.

Our first clue: This fortuitously-labelled bus outside Shake Shack. A sign? We think so.

Before we go into the heart of darkness, we venture to the corner of Murray and West Streets to talk with Goldman insiders. We attempt to stop some passers-by. They say they don't work at Goldman. Yet we had seen them exit the Goldman building. Hmm...

Everything appears safe at the Shack, which looks like a construction zone, so we go in.

We order a burger (to fit in) and eat it (not to give ourselves away). Full disclosure, we liked it. A lot.

Or was it? A banker-styled man in blue shirt orders and goes STRAIGHT to the pick-up counter. Is it just wishful thinking? Or does he know something we don't?

Now it was time to exit the Shack and really blow the lid off how close these two institutions really are...

And I began to count, one... two... three... all the way to...

78! It took 78 steps -- or a minute -- to reach the back entrance to Goldman, from the Shack. (In case you're wondering, yes, I took this from photo inside another building, covertly)

So as it turns out -- express grill or not -- of course Goldmanites get their burgers first. It takes less than 60 seconds for them to get there. With this realisation, and with sore feet and a full belly, it is time to head home.

