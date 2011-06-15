An Undercover Investigation Into The Alleged Goldman Sachs-Only Grill At The Shake Shack

Photo: Katya Wachtel for Business Insider
As you may or may not know, last Friday a rumour began to circulate that the new Shake Shack at Goldman Sachs was different to all other Shake Shacks: rumour had it there was a private grill just for Goldman Sachs employees at the shop, reported by Dealbreaker.Well, Goldman denied it. (Of course).
So did Shake Shack. (Not surprised).
And so did a source we asked who works at Goldman (“Hahah, no!!).
Still, being the intrepid financial journalists that we are, we felt that we should probably investigate the situation for ourselves.
We encamp outside in this dark, undercover-y area to scope out the area and to note any possible threats to the investigation. And also, to calm ourselves.
Before we go into the heart of darkness, we venture to the corner of Murray and West Streets to talk with Goldman insiders. We attempt to stop some passers-by. They say they don't work at Goldman. Yet we had seen them exit the Goldman building. Hmm...
We order a burger (to fit in) and eat it (not to give ourselves away). Full disclosure, we liked it. A lot.
Or was it? A banker-styled man in blue shirt orders and goes STRAIGHT to the pick-up counter. Is it just wishful thinking? Or does he know something we don't?
Now it was time to exit the Shack and really blow the lid off how close these two institutions really are...
78! It took 78 steps -- or a minute -- to reach the back entrance to Goldman, from the Shack. (In case you're wondering, yes, I took this from photo inside another building, covertly)
So as it turns out -- express grill or not -- of course Goldmanites get their burgers first. It takes less than 60 seconds for them to get there. With this realisation, and with sore feet and a full belly, it is time to head home.
BONUS: Did You Know That Shake Shack Is Turning Into A Global Brand? Watch The Exclusive Interview With Founder Danny Meyer:
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.