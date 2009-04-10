Goldman Sachs Selling Shares To Repay TARP

Any sale of new shares would be dilutive to current shareholders, but in this environment, we suspect that any bank would be lauded for the ability to raise fresh capital in the private markets.



Hence Goldman Sachs (GS), eager to pay off TARP, free itself from restrictions, and prove itself to be the healthiest bank around is preparing a share sale.

According to WSJ, the move could be announced early next week, around their earnings report on Tuesday.

Now after they do that and pay off TARP, the next thing they can do is roll over that FDIC-backed debt and give up the government guarantee (yeah right!).

