Goldman Sachs Sends Lloyd Blankfein On Recruiting Trip To Princeton

Lloyd Blankfein showed up to Princeton last week to recruit Goldman’s next wave of junior analysts, according to BusinessToday.



He gave a “light speech” and then fielded questions from the audience.

What did some of the nations best and brightest ask the CEO of Goldman Sachs?

About what he personally enjoys, which he answered is “the balance of work and life in a high-stress, fast-paced Wall Street job.”

He added his wishes that his colleagues would enjoy more time off, but he admired the way they simultaneously manage their jobs and leisure: “efficiently.”

