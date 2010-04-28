The Complete Goldman Testimony Is Out

Vince Veneziani

Today’s testimonies from various Goldman Sachs executives are now live and online at Senate.gov. Here’s links and details of each testimony. And don’t forget: we’ll have commentary on each one throughout the day.

Panel 1

  • DANIEL L. SPARKS [view testimony] Former Partner, Head of Mortgages Department The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.
  • JOSHUA S. BIRNBAUM [view testimony] Former Managing Director, Structured Products Group Trading The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.
  • MICHAEL J. SWENSON [view testimony] Managing Director, Structured Products Group Trading The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.
  • FABRICE P. TOURRE [view testimony] Executive Director, Structured Products Group Trading The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.

Panel 2

  • DAVID A. VINIAR [view testimony] Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.
  • CRAIG W. BRODERICK [view testimony] Chief Risk Officer The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.

Panel 3

  • LLOYD C. BLANKFEIN [view testimony] Chairman and Chief Executive Officer The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.