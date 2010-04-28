The Complete Goldman Testimony Is Out

Today’s testimonies from various Goldman Sachs executives are now live and online at Senate.gov. Here’s links and details of each testimony. And don’t forget: we’ll have commentary on each one throughout the day.
Panel 1
- DANIEL L. SPARKS [view testimony] Former Partner, Head of Mortgages Department The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.
- JOSHUA S. BIRNBAUM [view testimony] Former Managing Director, Structured Products Group Trading The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.
- MICHAEL J. SWENSON [view testimony] Managing Director, Structured Products Group Trading The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.
- FABRICE P. TOURRE [view testimony] Executive Director, Structured Products Group Trading The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.
Panel 2
- DAVID A. VINIAR [view testimony] Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.
- CRAIG W. BRODERICK [view testimony] Chief Risk Officer The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.
Panel 3
- LLOYD C. BLANKFEIN [view testimony] Chairman and Chief Executive Officer The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.
