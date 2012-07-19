Goldman Sachs Is Selling Back 200 Films To Weinstein Co.

The Weinstein Company is preparing a bid to buy back some 200 films from Goldman Sachs, Variety first reported.



The movies include “Halloween II,” “The Road,” and “Scary Movie 4.”

The investment bank originally bought the portfolio of films in 2010 as part of the Weinstein Company’s financial restructuring after the recession and box-office losses forced the move.

Buying back the movies would allow the studio to begin profiting off of them.

Variety reports that multiple sources estimate the bank expects $100-150 million for the titles.

