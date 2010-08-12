Goldman Sachs Says Jeggings Are Going To Be This Year's Big Fashion Trend

The latest fashion trends, according to Goldman Sachs: military, jeggings, and the same prints and plaids you wore last year.Apparently analysts at Goldman recently published a report on Back To School fashion trends, which invites a fun thought: ideally Blankfein in jeggings (a new abbreviation for jean leggings), but also the concept of Goldman businessmen analysing the latest fashion trends and coming up with jeggings and military.



The bank’s first three predictions don’t exactly seem inspired, they’re on point with Fox Business, New York fashion week, and Teen Vogue, but until we get a hold of the full report from Goldman to print (we asked for a copy), we’ll let your imagination run wild.

For now, here’s a brief round-up of what Goldman thinks will be trendy this fall, from Benzinga:

Back-to-School fashion trends: military styles, jeggings, and carries over prints and plaids from last year.

And here’s what it means for the market:

Driven by persistent hot temperatures, sales of classic B2S long denim have been weak. If the weather doesn’t start to cool down, analysts expect that inventory could begin to build and pressure margins.

We were very encouraged by traffic trends at ANF and continue to believe stabilizing the domestic business will unlock greater value from international growth. We also remain positive on LULU which has substantial comp-store and footage growth potential and should be much less vulnerable to weather and competitive pressures this fall.

