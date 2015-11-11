The stock market owes more than all of its success this year to just 8 companies

The S&P 500 owes more than all of its success this year to eight stocks, known by the acronyms “FANG” and “NOSH”:

Facebook (+31% YTD)

Amazon (+110% YTD)

Netflix (+122% YTD)

Google (+41% YTD)

Nike (+35% YTD)

O’Reilly (+41% YTD)

Starbucks (+50% YTD)

Home Depot (+18% YTD)

Collectively, these eight stocks account for a roughly 2.5% positive contribution to the S&P 500’s return this year. The index, we’d note, is up about 0.6% so far this year.

And so in short, these stocks account for more than all of the gains the benchmark index has enjoyed this year.

Though if you take a half second to think about why these stocks, what you find are corporate representations of the major themes that are playing out in the US economy.

Consumer spending is solid, (Amazon, Netflix, Nike, Starbucks benefiting here), the housing market is showing real signs of strength (Home Depot a winner here), auto sales are soaring (O’Reilly winning there), and online advertising money is going to two places: Google and Facebook.

And so on the one hand, great job by these eight companies dominating their industries. On the other hand, are there no other good ideas out there?

