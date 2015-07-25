Goldman Sachs is crushing tech deals

Reuters/Chip East Goldman Sachs CEO Lloyd Blankfein.

Mobile payments startup Square reportedly filed to go public on Friday.

Now CNBC is reporting that Goldman Sachs will lead the IPO, with Morgan Stanley also hired as an advisor. Bloomberg reports that JPMorgan is also working on the deal.

The plum role on what could be one of the year’s hottest flotations should not come as a surprise.

Goldman has been killing it when it comes to tech deals.

It’s currently the No. 1 firm on the Street in tech banking, according to data from Dealogic, raking in $US328 million in revenue from tech deals so far this year.

That’s a 13.3% share of the market.

Morgan Stanley is in second place with $US243 million to date this year, followed closely by JPMorgan.

Here’s the league table from Dealogic:

Dealogic Goldman is No. 1.

Goldman also dominated the league tables for global M&A and deals in the US in the first half.

Goldman Sachs and Square both declined to comment.

Square raised $US25 million in funding from Victory Park Capital in May, taking the total the company has raised to more than $US590 million. Its private-market valuation, according to The Wall Street Journal, is $US6 billion.

