11 Weird rumours Going Around About Goldman Sachs





With almost $638 billion in assets, presence in 32 countries and a roster of ex-employees at the highest levels of America’s governmental financial regulatory agencies, Goldman Sachs is widely considered to be the most powerful company in the world.

But that has its drawbacks: Goldman is also thought by many to be the most evil company in the world.

Type “Goldman Sachs is” into google and the first search term that comes up is “Goldman Sachs is evil.” (See right.)

There are tons of weird rumours going around about what Goldman is REALLY up to.

Of course they’re (probably) not true, but they are amusing.

