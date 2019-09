Goldman Sachs has cut GDP forecasts for 2011 to 1.9% from 2.4%, via CNBC.



Goldman is blaming the cut on congressional opposition to further fiscal stimulus, according to CNBC.

Note: Early reports suggested Goldman had cut their projections for 2010 GDP growth. We have since been unable to confirm those numbers, and have removed them.

