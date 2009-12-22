Goldman Sachs Responds To London rumours: Fact-Based Journalism In The UK Is An Oxymoron

We received a delightful note from Goldman Sachs (GS) pr chief Lucas van Praag in response to this weekend’s story in The Independent regarding supposed threats the bank had made to move bankers from London to Spain.



Hi Joe:

I, too, read yesterday’s story in the Independent about us supposedly moving people to Spain. As an insider, I was almost certainly more surprised than you.

I accept that Sunday journalism is difficult, particularly in the UK where many titles compete for a share of a pretty small market, but there was a time when fact-based reporting wasn’t thought of as an oxymoron. Oh well.

Best / Lucas

