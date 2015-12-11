GOLDMAN SACHS: Here are 2 good reasons why inflation left Europe and isn't coming back for a long time

No matter what central banks do, it seems inflation is stuck at near zero levels.

Central banks around the world have kept interest rates at record lows and bought bonds in the billions, but prices are refusing to budge.

There are lots of different explanations, such as slow wage growth, falling oil prices and the rise of technology, but analysts at Goldman Sachs think that, in Europe at least, there are two major demographic factors driving the phenomenon.

Essentially, Europe’s population is too old and growing too slowly to drive up prices and inflation.

Both factors lead to a long-term decline in the labour force, which leads to less demand for goods and services and lower prices.

This is a big problem for the European Central Bank argue the Goldman Sachs economists led by Huw Pill and Dirk Schumacher. It’s simply not set up to deal with demographic changes.

Here’s what they had to say (emphasis ours):