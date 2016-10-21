Goldman Sachs is now using Spotify to recruit millennials in the US and UK

Goldman Sachs is turning to a new platform to help recruit young talent.

The firm on Wednesday launched an advertising campaign on Spotify, the music streaming app, to catch the attention of young people.

It will run in both the US and the UK and link back to the firm’s careers quiz, which helps job candidates explor which divisions are best suited to them.

Here’s what the add says:

What advice would you give a tech firm breaking into a new market? How would you help grow a university’s endowment? Discover this and more at Goldman Sachs, because a career here could take you anywhere. It’s a place where talented people from diverse backgrounds come to make a difference — from building a new app to managing an IPO. We’re people who have studied the humanities, science, maths — you name it. When you want to make an impact in unexpected ways, think Goldman Sachs. Tap on the image to take our Careers Quiz and find your future.

The firm last September began using Snapchat stories to further its campus recruiting efforts.

