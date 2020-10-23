Goldman Sachs faces record $350 million fine from Hong Kong over 1MDB scandal

AP Photo/Richard Drew, File

Hong Kong’s financial regulator slapped Goldman Sachs with a $US350 million fine on Thursday for its involvement in the 1MDB scandal.

The bank’s “serious lapses” and deficiencies in management contributed to the misappropriation of $US2.6 billion from the 1Malaysia Development Berhad fund, the Securities and Futures Commission said in a statement.

The fine is the largest ever imposed by the SFC, and marks the latest in a string of hefty settlement charges for the bank.

Goldman agreed to pay Malaysia $US3.9 billion in July to settle investigations, and is expected to settle with the US Justice Department soon for more than $US2 billion.

Visit the Business Insider homepage for more stories.

Hong Kong’s markets regulator fined Goldman Sachs $US350 million on Thursday for the bank’s role in the 1MDB scandal.

Goldman’s “serious lapses and deficiencies in its management supervisory, risk, compliance, and anti-money laundering controls” contributed to the misappropriation of $US2.6 billion from the 1Malaysia Development Berhad fund, the Securities and Futures Commission said in a statement. The bank also allowed 1MDB’s bond offerings in 2012 and 2013 to take place despite “numerous red flags” surrounding the deals, it said.

The $US350 million fine is the largest ever imposed by the regulator, but follows much larger fines elsewhere. Goldman agreed to pay Malaysia $US3.9 billion in July to settle the country’s criminal probe. The settlement was spread across a $US2.5 billion cash fine and the guaranteed recovery of $US1.4 billion in asset proceeds.

The bank is also set to reach a settlement with the US Justice Department that’s expected to cost more than $US2 billion, according to a Monday Bloomberg report.



Read more:

Market wizard Jim Rogers started trading with $US600 and now has a reported net worth of $US300 million. He shares the 8 trading rules that ensured his success.



The various probes relate to Goldman Sachs’ role in helping the Malaysian fund raise $US6.5 billion through three bond offerings. US authorities claim much of the cash raised was stolen by Malaysian government officials and two Goldman bankers. Goldman netted roughly $US600 million in fees through the offerings.

Increased legal provisions tied to the bank’s settlement with Malaysia slashed its second-quarter profit to $US373 million from $US2.4 billion. The earnings update suggests future reports could see downward pressure from more recent and upcoming fines.

Still, the recent settlements bring Goldman closer to wrapping up a period of significant uncertainty for its own business and its shareholders.



Now read more markets coverage from Markets Insider and Business Insider:







Bitcoin leaps to highest since July 2019 after PayPal opens service to cryptocurrencies









Investors shouldn’t hold their breath for pre-election stimulus, Goldman Sachs says









Big investors pay thousands of dollars for Danielle DiMartino Booth’s research. The former Fed advisor explains how the central bank has distorted markets â€” and shares 2 areas where analytical traders can still find returns.





Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.