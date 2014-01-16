Goldman Beats On Earnings

Investment banking giant Goldman Sachs beat Wall Street analysts’ earnings estimates.

The bank’s fourth quarter EPS came in at $US4.60 compared with $US5.60 in the fourth quarter for 2012.

On average, analysts polled by Bloomberg expected the bank to post adjusted earnings per share of $US4.18.

Revenue for Q4 was $US8.78 billion.

Analysts expected revenue to come in at $US7.74 billion, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

“Our work in advancing our client franchise and in ensuring continued cost discipline has allowed us to provide solid returns even in a somewhat challenging environment,” Lloyd Blankfein said in the release. “We believe that we are well positioned to generate solid returns as the economy continues to heal and provide considerable upside for our shareholders as conditions materially improve.”

Goldman’s stock was trading slightly higher in the pre-market.

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)– The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (GS) today reported net revenues of $US34.21 billion and net earnings of $US8.04 billion for the year ended December 31, 2013. Diluted earnings per common share were $US15.46 compared with $US14.13 for the year ended December 31, 2012. Return on average common shareholders’ equity (ROE) (1) was 11.0% for 2013. Fourth quarter net revenues were $US8.78 billion and net earnings were $US2.33 billion. Diluted earnings per common share were $US4.60 compared with $US5.60 for the fourth quarter of 2012 and $US2.88 for the third quarter of 2013. Annualized ROE (1) was 12.7% for the fourth quarter of 2013. Annual Highlights

Goldman Sachs continued its leadership in investment banking, ranking first in worldwide announced and completed mergers and acquisitions for the year. (2) The firm also ranked first in worldwide equity and equity-related offerings, common stock offerings and initial public offerings for the year. (2)

The firm also ranked first in worldwide equity and equity-related offerings, common stock offerings and initial public offerings for the year. Investment Banking produced net revenues of $US6.00 billion, which is the second highest annual performance. Underwriting produced record net revenues of $US4.03 billion, including record net revenues in debt underwriting.

Assets under supervision (3) increased 8% from a year ago to a record $US1.04 trillion. Net inflows in long-term assets under supervision (3) of $US41 billion (4) during 2013 were the highest since 2007. Investment Management generated net revenues of $US5.46 billion, which is the second highest annual performance.

increased 8% from a year ago to a record $US1.04 trillion. Net inflows in long-term assets under supervision of $US41 billion during 2013 were the highest since 2007. Investment Management generated net revenues of $US5.46 billion, which is the second highest annual performance. Book value per common share increased approximately 5% to $US152.48 and tangible book value per common share (5) increased approximately 7% to $US143.11 compared with the end of 2012.

increased approximately 7% to $US143.11 compared with the end of 2012. During 2013, the firm repurchased 39.3 million shares of its common stock for a total cost of $US6.17 billion, while maintaining strong capital levels. The firm’s Tier 1 capital ratio (6) was 16.7% (7) and the firm’s Tier 1 common ratio (6) was 14.6% (7) as of December 31, 2013, in each case under Basel I and also reflecting the revised market risk regulatory capital requirements which became effective on January 1, 2013.

was 16.7% and the firm’s Tier 1 common ratio was 14.6% as of December 31, 2013, in each case under Basel I and also reflecting the revised market risk regulatory capital requirements which became effective on January 1, 2013. The firm continues to manage its liquidity conservatively. The firm’s global core excess liquidity (8) was $US184 billion (7) as of December 31, 2013.

_____________ “Our work in advancing our client franchise and in ensuring continued cost discipline has allowed us to provide solid returns even in a somewhat challenging environment,” said Lloyd C. Blankfein, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “We believe that we are well positioned to generate solid returns as the economy continues to heal and provide considerable upside for our shareholders as conditions materially improve.”

Net Revenues

Investment Banking

Full Year

Net revenues in Investment Banking were $US6.00 billion for 2013, 22% higher than 2012. Net revenues in Financial Advisory were $US1.98 billion, essentially unchanged compared with 2012. Net revenues in Underwriting were $US4.03 billion, 36% higher than 2012, due to strong net revenues in both equity and debt underwriting. Net revenues in equity underwriting were significantly higher compared with 2012, reflecting an increase in client activity, particularly in initial public offerings. Net revenues in debt underwriting were significantly higher compared with 2012, principally due to leveraged finance activity.

Fourth Quarter

Net revenues in Investment Banking were $US1.72 billion for the fourth quarter of 2013, 22% higher than the fourth quarter of 2012 and 47% higher than the third quarter of 2013. Net revenues in Financial Advisory were $US585 million, 15% higher than the fourth quarter of 2012. Net revenues in Underwriting were $US1.13 billion, 26% higher than the fourth quarter of 2012, due to strong net revenues in equity underwriting. Net revenues in equity underwriting were more than double the amount in the fourth quarter of 2012, reflecting an increase in client activity, particularly in initial public offerings. Net revenues in debt underwriting were lower compared with a strong fourth quarter of 2012, primarily reflecting lower net revenues from investment-grade activity.

The firm’s investment banking transaction backlog increased compared with the end of the third quarter of 2013 and increased significantly compared with the end of 2012. (9)

Institutional Client Services

Full Year

Net revenues in Institutional Client Services were $US15.72 billion for 2013, 13% lower than 2012.

Net revenues in Fixed Income, Currency and Commodities Client Execution were $US8.65 billion for 2013, 13% lower than 2012, reflecting significantly lower net revenues in interest rate products compared with a solid 2012, and significantly lower net revenues in mortgages compared with a strong 2012. In addition, net revenues in currencies were slightly lower, while net revenues in credit products and commodities were essentially unchanged compared with 2012. Fixed Income, Currency and Commodities Client Execution operated in a generally challenging environment during much of 2013, as macroeconomic concerns and uncertainty led to challenging market-making conditions and generally lower levels of activity.

Net revenues in Equities were $US7.07 billion for 2013, 14% lower compared with 2012, due to the sale of the firm’s Americas reinsurance business (10) in 2013 and the sale of the firm’s hedge fund administration business in 2012. Net revenues in equities client execution (excluding net revenues from the firm’s Americas reinsurance business) were higher compared with 2012, including significantly higher net revenues in cash products, partially offset by significantly lower net revenues in derivatives. Commissions and fees were slightly higher compared with 2012. Securities services net revenues were significantly lower compared with 2012, primarily due to the sale of the firm’s hedge fund administration business in 2012. During 2013, Equities operated in an environment characterised by a significant increase in global equity prices, particularly in Japan and the U.S., and generally lower volatility levels.

The net loss attributable to the impact of changes in the firm’s own credit spreads on borrowings for which the fair value option was elected was $US296 million ($220 million and $US76 million related to Fixed Income, Currency and Commodities Client Execution and equities client execution, respectively) for 2013, compared with a net loss of $US714 million ($433 million and $US281 million related to Fixed Income, Currency and Commodities Client Execution and equities client execution, respectively) for 2012.

Fourth Quarter

Net revenues in Institutional Client Services were $US3.41 billion for the fourth quarter of 2013, 22% lower than the fourth quarter of 2012 and 19% higher than the third quarter of 2013.

Net revenues in Fixed Income, Currency and Commodities Client Execution were $US1.72 billion, 15% lower than the fourth quarter of 2012, reflecting significantly lower net revenues in mortgages and, to a lesser extent, interest rate products, currencies and commodities. Net revenues in credit products, which include a gain on the sale of the firm’s European insurance business, were higher compared with the fourth quarter of 2012. During the fourth quarter of 2013, Fixed Income, Currency and Commodities Client Execution operated in an environment characterised by tighter credit spreads and improved market-making conditions in certain businesses, compared with the third quarter of 2013. However, economic uncertainty persisted and levels of activity generally remained low.

Net revenues in Equities were $US1.68 billion, 27% lower than the fourth quarter of 2012, due to the sale of the firm’s Americas reinsurance business (10) in 2013 and the sale of the firm’s hedge fund administration business in 2012. Net revenues in equities client execution (excluding net revenues from the firm’s Americas reinsurance business) were significantly higher compared with the same prior year period, including significantly higher net revenues in cash products, partially offset by lower net revenues in derivatives. Commissions and fees were slightly higher compared with the fourth quarter of 2012. Securities services net revenues were significantly lower compared with the fourth quarter of 2012, due to a gain of $US494 million on the sale of the firm’s hedge fund administration business in 2012. During the quarter, Equities operated in an environment generally characterised by an increase in global equity prices, while volatility levels remained low.

The net loss attributable to the impact of changes in the firm’s own credit spreads on borrowings for which the fair value option was elected was $US206 million ($163 million and $US43 million related to Fixed Income, Currency and Commodities Client Execution and equities client execution, respectively) for the fourth quarter of 2013, compared with a net loss of $US126 million ($79 million and $US47 million related to Fixed Income, Currency and Commodities Client Execution and equities client execution, respectively) for the fourth quarter of 2012.

Investing & Lending

Full Year

Net revenues in Investing & Lending were $US7.02 billion for 2013, 19% higher than 2012. Results for 2013 included net gains of $US3.93 billion from investments in equities, primarily in private equities, driven by company-specific events and strong corporate performance. In addition, Investing & Lending net revenues included net gains and net interest income of $US1.95 billion from debt securities and loans, and other net revenues of $US1.14 billion related to the firm’s consolidated investments.

Fourth Quarter

Net revenues in Investing & Lending were $US2.06 billion for the fourth quarter of 2013, 4% higher than the fourth quarter of 2012 and 40% higher than the third quarter of 2013. Results for the fourth quarter of 2013 included net gains of $US1.40 billion from investments in equities, primarily reflecting company-specific events, including initial public offerings, and net gains in public equities. In addition, Investing & Lending net revenues included net gains and net interest income of $US423 million from debt securities and loans, and other net revenues of $US234 million related to the firm’s consolidated investments.

Investment Management

Full Year

Net revenues in Investment Management were $US5.46 billion for 2013, 5% higher than 2012, reflecting higher management and other fees, primarily due to higher average assets under supervision. During the year, total assets under supervision (3) increased $US77 billion to $US1.04 trillion. Long-term assets under supervision (3)increased $US81 billion, including net inflows of $US41 billion (4), reflecting inflows in fixed income and equity assets, partially offset by outflows in alternative investment assets. Net market appreciation of $US40 billion during the year was primarily in equity assets. Liquidity products (3) decreased $US4 billion.

Fourth Quarter

Net revenues in Investment Management were $US1.60 billion for the fourth quarter of 2013, 5% higher than the fourth quarter of 2012 and 31% higher than the third quarter of 2013. The increase in net revenues compared with the fourth quarter of 2012 reflected higher management and other fees, primarily due to higher average assets under supervision. During the quarter, total assets under supervision (3) increased $US51 billion to $US1.04 trillion. Long-term assets under supervision (3) increased $US33 billion, including net inflows of $US13 billion, reflecting inflows in fixed income and equity assets, partially offset by outflows in alternative investment assets. Net market appreciation of $US20 billion during the quarter was primarily in equity assets. In addition, liquidity products (3) increased $US18 billion.

Expenses

Operating expenses were $US22.47 billion for 2013, 2% lower than 2012.

Compensation and Benefits

Compensation and benefits expenses (including salaries, discretionary compensation, amortization of equity awards and other items such as benefits) were $US12.61 billion for 2013, 3% lower than 2012. The ratio of compensation and benefits to net revenues for 2013 was 36.9% compared with 37.9% for 2012. Total staff (11) increased 2% compared with the end of 2012.

Non-Compensation Expenses

Full Year

Non-compensation expenses were $US9.86 billion for 2013, 2% lower than 2012. The decrease compared with 2012 included a decline in insurance reserves, reflecting the sale of the firm’s Americas reinsurance business, and a decrease in depreciation and amortization expenses, primarily reflecting lower impairments and lower operating expenses related to consolidated investments. These decreases were partially offset by an increase in other expenses, due to higher net provisions for litigation and regulatory proceedings, and higher brokerage, clearing, exchange and distribution fees. Net provisions for litigation and regulatory proceedings for 2013 were $US962 million compared with $US448 million for 2012.

Fourth Quarter

Non-compensation expenses were $US3.04 billion for the fourth quarter of 2013, 3% higher than the fourth quarter of 2012 and 40% higher than the third quarter of 2013. The increase compared with the fourth quarter of 2012 included an increase in other expenses, due to higher net provisions for litigation and regulatory proceedings, partially offset by lower operating expenses related to consolidated investments. This increase was partially offset by a decline in insurance reserves, reflecting the sale of the firm’s Americas reinsurance business.

Net provisions for litigation and regulatory proceedings for the fourth quarter of 2013 were $US561 million (primarily comprised of net provisions for mortgage-related matters) compared with $US260 million for the fourth quarter of 2012 (including the settlement with the Federal Reserve Board regarding the independent foreclosure review). The fourth quarter of 2013 also included $US196 million of impairment charges, principally related to consolidated investments, and a $US155 million charitable contribution to Goldman Sachs Gives. Compensation was reduced to fund this charitable contribution to Goldman Sachs Gives.

Provision for Taxes

The effective income tax rate for 2013 was 31.5%, up from 30.3% for the first nine months of 2013, reflecting a decrease in the impact of permanent benefits. The rate decreased from 33.3% for 2012 to 31.5% for 2013, primarily due to a determination that certain non-U.S. earnings will be permanently reinvested abroad.

Capital

As of December 31, 2013, total capital was $US239.44 billion, consisting of $US78.47 billion in total shareholders’ equity (common shareholders’ equity of $US71.27 billion and preferred stock of $US7.20 billion) and $US160.97 billion in unsecured long-term borrowings. In October 2013, Berkshire Hathaway Inc. and certain of its subsidiaries exercised in full the warrant to purchase shares of the firm’s common stock, which required net share settlement and resulted in a reduction of approximately 3% to both book value per common share and tangible book value per common share. Including the impact of the warrant exercise, book value per common share increased approximately 5% to $US152.48 and tangible book value per common share (5)increased approximately 7% to $US143.11 compared with the end of 2012, while both decreased approximately 1% compared with the end of the third quarter of 2013. Book value per common share and tangible book value per common share are based on common shares outstanding, including restricted stock units granted to employees with no future service requirements, of 467.4 million as of December 31, 2013.

During the year, the firm repurchased 39.3 million shares of its common stock at an average cost per share of $US157.11, for a total cost of $US6.17 billion, including 8.5 million shares during the fourth quarter at an average cost per share of $US164.90, for a total cost of $US1.40 billion. The remaining share authorization under the firm’s existing repurchase program is 57.2 million shares. (12)

Under the regulatory capital requirements applicable to bank holding companies in 2013, the firm’s Tier 1 capital ratio (6) was 16.7% (7) and the firm’s Tier 1 common ratio (6) was 14.6% (7) as of December 31, 2013, up from 16.3% and 14.2%, respectively, as of September 30, 2013 (in each case under Basel I and also reflecting the revised market risk regulatory capital requirements which became effective on January 1, 2013).

Other Balance Sheet and Liquidity Metrics

The firm’s global core excess liquidity (GCE) (8) was $US184 billion (7) as of December 31, 2013 and averaged $US183 billion (7) for the fourth quarter of 2013, compared with an average of $US187 billion for the third quarter of 2013. GCE averaged $US183 billion (7) for 2013, compared with an average of $US172 billion for 2012.

was $US184 billion as of December 31, 2013 and averaged $US183 billion for the fourth quarter of 2013, compared with an average of $US187 billion for the third quarter of 2013. GCE averaged $US183 billion for 2013, compared with an average of $US172 billion for 2012. Total assetswere $US912 billion (7) as of December 31, 2013, compared with $US923 billion as of September 30, 2013 and $US939 billion as of December 31, 2012.

as of December 31, 2013, compared with $US923 billion as of September 30, 2013 and $US939 billion as of December 31, 2012. Level 3 assetswere $US40 billion (7) as of December 31, 2013, compared with $US42 billion as of September 30, 2013 and $US47 billion as of December 31, 2012, and represented 4.4% of total assets.

Dividends

The Board of Directors of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. declared a dividend of $US0.55 per common share to be paid on March 28, 2014 to common shareholders of record on February 28, 2014. The firm also declared dividends of $US234.38, $US387.50, $US250.00, $US250.00, $US371.88 and $US343.75 per share of Series A Preferred Stock, Series B Preferred Stock, Series C Preferred Stock, Series D Preferred Stock, Series I Preferred Stock and Series J Preferred Stock, respectively (represented by depositary shares, each representing a 1/1,000th interest in a share of preferred stock), to be paid on February 10, 2014 to preferred shareholders of record on January 26, 2014. In addition, the firm declared dividends of $US1,011.11 per each share of Series E Preferred Stock and Series F Preferred Stock, to be paid on March 3, 2014 to preferred shareholders of record on February 16, 2014.

_____________

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. is a leading global investment banking, securities and investment management firm that provides a wide range of financial services to a substantial and diversified client base that includes corporations, financial institutions, governments and high-net-worth individuals. Founded in 1869, the firm is headquartered in New York and maintains offices in all major financial centres around the world.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts, but instead represent only the firm’s beliefs regarding future events, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and outside of the firm’s control. It is possible that the firm’s actual results and financial condition may differ, possibly materially, from the anticipated results and financial condition indicated in these forward-looking statements. For a discussion of some of the risks and important factors that could affect the firm’s future results and financial condition, see “Risk Factors” in Part I, Item 1A of the firm’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2012.

Certain of the information regarding the firm’s capital ratios, risk-weighted assets, total assets, level 3 assets and global core excess liquidity consist of preliminary estimates. These estimates are forward-looking statements and are subject to change, possibly materially, as the firm completes its financial statements.

Statements about the firm’s investment banking transaction backlog also may constitute forward-looking statements. Such statements are subject to the risk that the terms of these transactions may be modified or that they may not be completed at all; therefore, the net revenues, if any, that the firm actually earns from these transactions may differ, possibly materially, from those currently expected. Important factors that could result in a modification of the terms of a transaction or a transaction not being completed include, in the case of underwriting transactions, a decline or continued weakness in general economic conditions, outbreak of hostilities, volatility in the securities markets generally or an adverse development with respect to the issuer of the securities and, in the case of financial advisory transactions, a decline in the securities markets, an inability to obtain adequate financing, an adverse development with respect to a party to the transaction or a failure to obtain a required regulatory approval. For a discussion of other important factors that could adversely affect the firm’s investment banking transactions, see “Risk Factors” in Part I, Item 1A of the firm’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2012.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.