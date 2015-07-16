Here comes Goldman Sachs...

REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst Goldman Sachs CEO Lloyd Blankfein.

Goldman Sachs is expected to report second quarter earnings on Thursday at 7:30 a.m.

Analysts expect adjusted earnings per share of $US3.97 on revenue of $US8.77 billion, according to Bloomberg.

In the same quarter last year, the bank beat analyst expectations and reported adjusted earnings per share of $US4.10 on revenue of $US9.13 billion.

At that time, Goldman Sachs CEO Lloyd Blankfein said in a statement that good client activity in the investment banking and investment management divisions, as well as improved investing and lending activities, helped offset not-so-great conditions in the institutional client services division.

Last quarter, the bank crushed expectations across the board, including investment banking and trading in stocks and bonds.

“Given more normalized markets and higher levels of client activity, we remain encouraged about the prospects for continued growth,” Blankfein said in April.

JPMorgan, Wells Fargo, and Bank of America reported second quarter earnings earlier this week.

Citigroup will report earnings on Thursday at 8 a.m.

