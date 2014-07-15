Goldman Beats Earnings

Investment banking giant Goldman Sachs beat earnings estimates.

For Q2, the bank reported adjusted EPS of $US4.10.

The bank was expected to report EPS of $US3.09, according to consensus analyst estimates compiled by Bloomberg.

Revenue for Q2 was $US9.13 billion.

Revenue for the second quarter was expected to come in at $US7.98 billion, Bloomberg data shows.

“We are pleased with our results for the quarter in the context of mixed operating conditions during the period. This performance was driven by the diversity, strength and breadth of our global client franchise. Good client activity in Investment Banking and Investment Management as well as a better environment for our Investing & Lending activities helped offset less favourable conditions for Institutional Client Services,” Goldman CEO Lloyd Blankfein said in the earnings release.

Here’s an excerpt from the release:

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. ( GS ) today reported net revenues of $US9.13 billion and net earnings of $US2.04 billion for the second quarter ended June 30, 2014. Diluted earnings per common share were $US4.10 compared with $US3.70 for the second quarter of 2013 and $US4.02 for the first quarter of 2014. Annualized return on average common shareholders’ equity (ROE) (1) was 10.9% for both the second quarter of 2014 and the first half of 2014.

Net Revenues

Investment Banking

Net revenues in Investment Banking were $US1.78 billion for the second quarter of 2014, 15% higher than the second quarter of 2013 and essentially unchanged compared with the first quarter of 2014. Net revenues in Financial Advisory were $US506 million, slightly higher compared with the second quarter of 2013. Net revenues in Underwriting were $US1.28 billion, 20% higher than the second quarter of 2013, primarily due to significantly higher net revenues in equity underwriting, reflecting an increase in industry-wide activity. Net revenues in debt underwriting were slightly higher compared with the second quarter of 2013. The firm’s investment banking transaction backlog increased compared with both the end of the first quarter of 2014 and the end of 2013. (7)Institutional Client Services

Net revenues in Institutional Client Services were $US3.83 billion for the second quarter of 2014, 11% lower than the second quarter of 2013 and 14% lower than the first quarter of 2014.

Net revenues in Fixed Income, Currency and Commodities Client Execution were $US2.22 billion, 10% lower than the second quarter of 2013, due to significantly lower net revenues in currencies and, to a lesser extent, commodities. In addition, net revenues in credit products were slightly lower. These results were partially offset by higher net revenues in mortgages and interest rate products compared with the second quarter of 2013. During the quarter, Fixed Income, Currency and Commodities Client Execution continued to operate in a challenging environment as market volatility and levels of activity generally remained low.

Net revenues in Equities were $US1.61 billion, 13% lower than the second quarter of 2013. Excluding net revenues related to the firm’s Americas reinsurance business (8), which was sold in the second quarter of 2013, net revenues in Equities were 9% lower than the second quarter of 2013, reflecting significantly lower net revenues in derivatives and lower commissions and fees. The decrease in commissions and fees primarily reflected generally lower volumes, particularly in the United States and Asia. Securities services net revenues were essentially unchanged compared with the second quarter of 2013. During the quarter, Equities operated in an environment generally characterised by continued low volatility levels.

The net loss attributable to the impact of changes in the firm’s own credit spreads on borrowings for which the fair value option was elected was $US19 million (substantially all related to equities client execution) for the second quarter of 2014, compared with a net gain of $US59 million ($32 million and $US27 million related to Fixed Income, Currency and Commodities Client Execution and equities client execution, respectively) for the second quarter of 2013.

Investing & Lending

Net revenues in Investing & Lending were $US2.07 billion for the second quarter of 2014, 46% higher than the second quarter of 2013 and 36% higher than the first quarter of 2014. Results for the second quarter of 2014 included net gains of $US1.25 billion from investments in equities, primarily in private equities, driven by company-specific events and strong corporate performance. In addition, Investing & Lending net revenues included net gains and net interest income of $US604 million from debt securities and loans, and other net revenues of $US215 million related to the firm’s consolidated investments.

Investment Management

Net revenues in Investment Management were $US1.44 billion for the second quarter of 2014, 8% higher than the second quarter of 2013 and 8% lower than the first quarter of 2014. The increase in net revenues compared with the second quarter of 2013 was due to higher management and other fees, reflecting higher average assets under supervision. During the quarter, total assets under supervision (9) increased $US59 billion to $US1.14 trillion. Long-term assets under supervision (9) increased $US44 billion, including net inflows of $US21 billion (10) in fixed income assets. Net market appreciation of $US23 billion during the quarter was primarily in equity and fixed income assets. In addition, liquidity products (9) increased $US15 billion (10).

Expenses

Operating expenses were $US6.30 billion, 6% higher than the second quarter of 2013 and essentially unchanged compared with the first quarter of 2014.

Compensation and Benefits

The accrual for compensation and benefits expenses (including salaries, estimated year-end discretionary compensation, amortization of equity awards and other items such as benefits) was $US3.92 billion for the second quarter of 2014, 6% higher than the second quarter of 2013, reflecting an increase in net revenues. The ratio of compensation and benefits to net revenues for the first half of 2014 was 43.0%, consistent with the first half of 2013. Total staff decreased 1% compared with the end of the first quarter of 2014.

Non-Compensation Expenses

Non-compensation expenses were $US2.38 billion, 5% higher than the second quarter of 2013 and 4% higher than the first quarter of 2014. The increase compared with the second quarter of 2013 reflected higher other expenses, due to higher net provisions for litigation and regulatory proceedings, and an increase in depreciation and amortization expenses, reflecting impairment charges in the second quarter of 2014 related to consolidated investments. These increases were partially offset by a decline in insurance reserves, reflecting the sale of the firm’s Americas reinsurance business.

Net provisions for litigation and regulatory proceedings for the second quarter of 2014 were $US284 million compared with $US149 million for the second quarter of 2013.

Provision for Taxes

The effective income tax rate for the first half of 2014 was 30.3%, down from 32.7% for the first quarter of 2014, primarily due to a determination that certain non-U.S. earnings would be permanently reinvested abroad, as well as changes in the earnings mix.

Capital

As of June 30, 2014, total capital was $US248.65 billion, consisting of $US81.63 billion in total shareholders’ equity (common shareholders’ equity of $US72.43 billion and preferred stock of $US9.20 billion) and $US167.02 billion in unsecured long-term borrowings. Book value per common share was $US158.21 and tangible book value per common share (3) was $US148.45, both approximately 2% higher compared with the end of the first quarter of 2014. Book value per common share and tangible book value per common share are based on common shares outstanding, including restricted stock units granted to employees with no future service requirements, of 457.8 million as of June 30, 2014.

On April 28, 2014, the firm issued 28,000 shares of perpetual 6.375% Fixed-to-Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series K, for aggregate proceeds of $US700 million, and 52,000 shares of perpetual 5.70% Fixed-to-Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series L, for aggregate proceeds of $US1.30 billion.

On July 14, 2014, the Board of Directors of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. declared a dividend of $US0.55 per common share to be paid on September 29, 2014 to common shareholders of record on August 29, 2014.

During the quarter, the firm repurchased 7.8 million shares of its common stock at an average cost per share of $US160.89, for a total cost of $US1.25 billion. The remaining share authorization under the firm’s existing repurchase program is 39.1 million shares. (11)The firm’s Common Equity Tier 1 ratio (6) was 11.4% (5) as of June 30, 2014, under the Basel III Advanced approach reflecting the applicable transitional provisions. The firm’s Common Equity Tier 1 ratio under this approach was 11.3% as of March 31, 2014.

Other Balance Sheet and Liquidity Metrics