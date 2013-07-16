Goldman Sachs Posts Earnings Tomorrow — Here's What You Should Know

Last quarter, Goldman Sachs did what it’s known to do and crushed earnings. Tomorrow, the bank reports for Q2 2013 before the bell, with a conference call to follow at 9:30 a.m.



Analysts are expecting an earnings per share of $2.82 (down from last quarter’s $4.29) and revenue of %7.9 billion (down from last quarter’s $10.09 billion).

Two things to pay special attention to in this quarter’s release:

Debt and equity underwriting: Those two sectors of Goldman’s business saw the biggest jump in revenue last quarter, experiencing a 69% and 53% jump in revenue year over year, respectively. Total debt underwriting was up 63%. All of Wall Street amped up this business last quarter, but Goldman lead the charge.

Sales and trading: Last quarter Goldman’s S&T team did better than anyone else’s on the Street, but they were still down 7%.

See you bright and early.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.