Goldman Sachs Posts Earnings Tomorrow — Here's What You Should Know

Linette Lopez
Lloyd Blankenfein

Last quarter, Goldman Sachs did what it’s known to do and crushed earnings. Tomorrow, the bank reports for Q2 2013 before the bell, with a conference call to follow at 9:30 a.m.

Analysts are expecting an earnings per share of $2.82 (down from last quarter’s $4.29) and revenue of %7.9 billion (down from last quarter’s $10.09 billion).

Two things to pay special attention to in this quarter’s release:

  • Debt and equity underwriting: Those two sectors of Goldman’s business saw the biggest jump in revenue last quarter, experiencing a 69% and 53% jump in revenue year over year, respectively. Total debt underwriting was up 63%. All of Wall Street amped up this business last quarter, but Goldman lead the charge.
  • Sales and trading: Last quarter Goldman’s S&T team did better than anyone else’s on the Street, but they were still down 7%.

See you bright and early.

