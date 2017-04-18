Here comes Goldman Sachs ...

Goldman Sachs will report first quarter results around 7.30 A.M ET on April 18.

It follows in the footsteps of JPMorgan, Citigroup, Wells Fargo and Bank of America, all of which beat analyst expectations.

Several banks have reported strong investment banking and sales and trading results. That bodes well for Goldman Sachs, which is known for its dealmaking prowess and fixed income business.

At Goldman Sachs, analyst are expecting adjusted earnings per share of $US5.33 on revenues of $US8.32 billion.

More to follow

Get the latest Goldman Sachs stock price here.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.