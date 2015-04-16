LIVE: Goldman announces earnings

REUTERS/Lucas Jackson The Goldman Sachs logo is displayed on a post above the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, September 11, 2013.

Investment banking giant Goldman Sachs is slated the report first-quarter earnings at 7:30 a.m. ET.

On average, analysts are expecting the bank to report adjusted earnings per share of $US4.26, up 5.9% year-over-year, data compiled by Bloomberg shows.

Revenue for the first quarter is expected to come in at $US9.31 billion, according to Bloomberg.

Shares of Goldman are trading higher in the pre-market. They were last up $US2.65, or 1.32% at around $US203.75.

