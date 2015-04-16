LIVE: Goldman announces earnings

REUTERS/Lucas JacksonThe Goldman Sachs logo is displayed on a post above the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, September 11, 2013.
Investment banking giant Goldman Sachs is slated the report first-quarter earnings at 7:30 a.m. ET.
On average, analysts are expecting the bank to report adjusted earnings per share of $US4.26, up 5.9% year-over-year, data compiled by Bloomberg shows.
Revenue for the first quarter is expected to come in at $US9.31 billion, according to Bloomberg.
Shares of Goldman are trading higher in the pre-market. They were last up $US2.65, or 1.32% at around $US203.75.
We’ll be covering the announcement life. Refresh this page for the latest updates.
NOW WATCH: ‘Game of Thrones’: The Iron Throne is a terrible investment
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.