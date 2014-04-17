Goldman Sachs Smashes Expectations

Investment banking giant Goldman Sachs posted a big beat for its first quarter earnings results.

The bank reported EPS of $US4.02 versus consensus analyst estimates of $US3.48.

Revenue came in at $US9.33 versus expectations of $US8.66 billion.

The stock was last trading up about 2% in the pre-market.

“We are generally pleased with our performance for the quarter given the operating environment,” Goldman CEO Lloyd Blankfein said in a statement.

“Investment Banking and Investment Management generated solid results, while market sentiment shifted throughout the quarter, constraining client activity in various parts of our franchise. Our collection of businesses gives the firm significant room for growth as economic conditions broadly improve and we continue to remain focused on prudently managing our capital and cost structure,” Blankfein continued.

The bank said in its earnings release that net revenues in Fixed Income, Currency and Commodities Client Execution were $US2.85 billion, 11% lower than the first quarter of 2013. The firm also said net revenues in Equities were $US1.60 billion, 17% lower than the first quarter of 2013.

Here’s an excerpt from the release:

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. ( GS ) today reported net revenues of $US9.33 billion and net earnings of $US2.03 billion for the first quarter ended March 31, 2014. Diluted earnings per common share were $US4.02 compared with $US4.29 for the first quarter of 2013 and $US4.60 for the fourth quarter of 2013. Annualized return on average common shareholders’ equity (ROE) (1) was 10.9% for the first quarter of 2014.

_____________

“We are generally pleased with our performance for the quarter given the operating environment,” said Lloyd C. Blankfein, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “Investment Banking and Investment Management generated solid results, while market sentiment shifted throughout the quarter, constraining client activity in various parts of our franchise. Our collection of businesses gives the firm significant room for growth as economic conditions broadly improve and we continue to remain focused on prudently managing our capital and cost structure.”

Net Revenues

Investment Banking

Net revenues in Investment Banking were $US1.78 billion for the first quarter of 2014, 13% higher than the first quarter of 2013 and 4% higher than the fourth quarter of 2013. Net revenues in Financial Advisory were $US682 million, 41% higher than the first quarter of 2013, primarily reflecting an increase in client activity in Europe. Net revenues in Underwriting were $US1.10 billion, essentially unchanged compared with the first quarter of 2013. Net revenues in equity underwriting were higher compared with the first quarter of 2013, reflecting higher net revenues from private placements and initial public offerings. Net revenues in debt underwriting were slightly lower compared with the first quarter of 2013, due to significantly lower net revenues from commercial mortgage-related activity compared with a strong first quarter of 2013, partially offset by higher net revenues from investment-grade activity. The firm’s investment banking transaction backlog decreased compared with the end of 2013. (7)Institutional Client Services

Net revenues in Institutional Client Services were $US4.45 billion for the first quarter of 2014, 13% lower than the first quarter of 2013 and 31% higher than the fourth quarter of 2013.

Net revenues in Fixed Income, Currency and Commodities Client Execution were $US2.85 billion, 11% lower than the first quarter of 2013, reflecting significantly lower net revenues in interest rate products, currencies and mortgages, as well as lower net revenues in credit products. These results were partially offset by significantly higher net revenues in commodities compared with the first quarter of 2013. During the quarter, market-making conditions generally improved compared with the fourth quarter of 2013. However, Fixed Income, Currency and Commodities Client Execution continued to operate in a challenging environment and levels of activity generally remained low.

Net revenues in Equities were $US1.60 billion, 17% lower than the first quarter of 2013. Excluding net revenues related to the firm’s Americas reinsurance business (8), which was sold in the second quarter of 2013, net revenues in Equities were 6% lower than the first quarter of 2013. Net revenues in equities client execution were significantly lower compared with the same prior year period, primarily reflecting the sale of the firm’s Americas reinsurance business. In addition, net revenues were significantly lower in both derivatives and, to a lesser extent, cash products. Commissions and fees were slightly higher compared with the first quarter of 2013, primarily reflecting an increase in European equity volumes. Securities services net revenues were higher compared with the first quarter of 2013, reflecting growth in customer balances. During the quarter, Equities experienced challenging market-making conditions, particularly in Japan and certain emerging markets as equity prices declined.

The net gain attributable to the impact of changes in the firm’s own credit spreads on borrowings for which the fair value option was elected was $US15 million (all related to Fixed Income, Currency and Commodities Client Execution) for the first quarter of 2014, compared with a net loss of $US77 million ($42 million and $US35 million related to Fixed Income, Currency and Commodities Client Execution and equities client execution, respectively) for the first quarter of 2013.

Investing & Lending

Net revenues in Investing & Lending were $US1.53 billion for the first quarter of 2014, 26% lower than both the first quarter of 2013 and the fourth quarter of 2013. Results for the first quarter of 2014 included net gains of $US702 million from investments in equities, primarily driven by private equities, principally reflecting company-specific events. In addition, Investing & Lending net revenues included net gains and net interest income of $US597 million from debt securities and loans, and other net revenues of $US230 million related to the firm’s consolidated investments.

Investment Management

Net revenues in Investment Management were $US1.57 billion for the first quarter of 2014, 20% higher than the first quarter of 2013 and 2% lower than the fourth quarter of 2013. The increase in net revenues compared with the first quarter of 2013 reflected significantly higher incentive fees, as well as higher management and other fees primarily due to higher average assets under supervision. During the quarter, total assets under supervision (9) increased $US41 billion to $US1.08 trillion. Long-term assets under supervision (9) increased $US54 billion, including net inflows of $US40 billion (3), primarily in fixed income assets. Net market appreciation of $US14 billion during the quarter was primarily in fixed income and equity assets. Liquidity products (9) decreased $US13 billion.

Expenses

Operating expenses were $US6.31 billion, 6% lower than the first quarter of 2013 and 21% higher than the fourth quarter of 2013.

Compensation and Benefits

The accrual for compensation and benefits expenses (including salaries, estimated year-end discretionary compensation, amortization of equity awards and other items such as benefits) was $US4.01 billion for the first quarter of 2014, 8% lower than the first quarter of 2013, reflecting a decrease in net revenues. The ratio of compensation and benefits to net revenues for the first quarter of 2014 was 43.0%, consistent with the first quarter of 2013. Total staff decreased 1% compared with the end of 2013.

Non-Compensation Expenses

Non-compensation expenses were $US2.30 billion, 3% lower than the first quarter of 2013 and 24% lower than the fourth quarter of 2013. The decrease compared with the first quarter of 2013 was due to a decline in insurance reserves, reflecting the sale of the firm’s Americas reinsurance business, as well as lower other expenses, primarily due to lower operating expenses related to consolidated investments. These decreases were partially offset by an increase in depreciation and amortization expenses, reflecting $US150 million of impairment charges in the first quarter of 2014 related to consolidated investments.

The first quarter of 2014 included net provisions for litigation and regulatory proceedings of $US115 million compared with $US110 million for the first quarter of 2013.

Provision for Taxes

The effective income tax rate for the first quarter of 2014 was 32.7%, up from the full year tax rate of 31.5% for 2013, primarily due to a decrease in permanent benefits.

Capital

As of March 31, 2014, total capital was $US244.73 billion, consisting of $US79.10 billion in total shareholders’ equity (common shareholders’ equity of $US71.90 billion and preferred stock of $US7.20 billion) and $US165.63 billion in unsecured long-term borrowings. Book value per common share was $US154.69 and tangible book value per common share (10) was $US145.04, both approximately 1% higher compared with the end of 2013. Book value per common share and tangible book value per common share are based on common shares outstanding, including restricted stock units granted to employees with no future service requirements, of 464.8 million as of March 31, 2014.

During the quarter, the firm repurchased 10.3 million shares of its common stock at an average cost per share of $US166.58, for a total cost of $US1.72 billion. The remaining share authorization under the firm’s existing repurchase program is 46.9 million shares. (11)Under the regulatory capital requirements applicable to bank holding companies, the firm’s Tier 1 capital ratio (6) was 16.3% (5) and the firm’s Common Equity Tier 1 ratio (6) was 14.6% (5) as of March 31, 2014, in each case reflecting both the revised definition of regulatory capital and the transitional provisions which became effective January 1, 2014.

In the first quarter of 2014, the firm completed a satisfactory parallel run under the revised capital framework. Therefore, beginning with the second quarter of 2014, the firm’s capital ratios will be computed under the Federal Reserve Board’s Basel III Advanced approach. As of March 31, 2014, the firm’s Common Equity Tier 1 ratio (12) computed under this approach was 11.3% (5).

Other Balance Sheet and Liquidity Metrics