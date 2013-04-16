LIVE: Goldman Sachs Announces Earnings

Investment banking giant Goldman Sachs is expected to release its Q1 financial results after 7:30 AM ET today.



On average, analysts expect earnings of $3.88 per share, down from $3.92 during the same period last year.

Revenue is expected to slip to $9.64 billion from $9.95 billion a year ago.

This comes in the wake of announcement from JP Morgan, Wells Fargo, and Citigroup. All three banks beat expectations.

