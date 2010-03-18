Goldman Sachs Probably Loves The Dodd Bill

Mike Konczal, also known as “Rortybomb,” explains.



I want to approach it from a different angle: What would an investment bank hate about this bill, and lobby hard to change? I actually read this bill as if I was a Goldman Sachs lobbyist, looking for all the sections that I hated and made a list of what items I needed to lobby hard on to kill or modify.

My final verdict, by the time I got to the end? If I was a Goldman lobbyist, I’d probably shrug and go “eh, pass it.”

Uh oh. That cannot be good.

