Here's The Presentation That Goldman's Top Strategist Gave At Lecture In New York This Week

Goldman’s top investment strategist Abby Joseph Cohen gave a presentation on the outlook for American innovation and competitiveness in global markets last week at the Museum of American Finance. During her presentation, she covered the current risks and themes faced by the U.S. given the recent economic and political turmoil.

The presentation touched upon topics such as education, research and job creation.

We were given a paper copy of the presentation, so we decided to take pictures of it to show it here.

The presentation touched upon global themes and risks.

Reduced government spending is now a drag on GDP growth.

Federal stimulus package targeted public construction spending mainly through state and local entities.

Public construction spending is dominated by state and local government activities.

Most of the spending is on highways and streets as well as education.

Private construction is still under duress. Government spending is now starting to turn down.

Technology spending has expanded.

The current weakness in employment is linked to the combination of both cyclical and structural factors.

This chart shows unemployment disparities based on levels of education.

The unemployment rate is higher for men in the U.S.

The BRIC countries contributed greatly to global growth, especially during the global recession..

A lot of countries experienced deceleration in growth in 2011.

Core inflation is under control in developed economies due to spare capacity.

The S&P performance from 1995 to 2011.

The S&P 500 is now 12.8x 2011 estimated median earnings per share.

Recently, there have been significantly divergences in major indices.

In the third quarter of 2011, there was significant market volatility for the major indices.

The record deficits in 2009-2010 reflect recession and counter cyclical spending.

Here are the developed countries' debt to GDP ratios.

U.S. Federal debt spiked around World War II and now it's up again.

