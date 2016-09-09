Goldman Sachs just made a change at the top of a key trading business

Goldman Sachs has made a change at the top of its equity trading business.

The bank announced to staff that Pete Selman, who had been cohead of global equities trading and execution services, is retiring from the bank.

“Peter has been instrumental in repositioning our leading global derivatives franchise, including focusing on the growth of the Third Party Distribution business, Systematic Trading Strategies, building our Corporates franchise, and the overall expansion of our flow and synthetics footprint,” a memo announcing the changes said.

Phil Berlinski, head of equities trading in Europe, the Middle East and Africa, is replacing him, and will work with remaining cohead Brian Levine.

