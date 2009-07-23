Goldman Sachs Pays $1.1 Billion To Buy Back TARP Warrants

Joe Weisenthal
Are you happy? You’re getting your ounce of flesh from Goldman Sachs.

The company has just confirmed that it’s buying back its TARP warrants for $1.1 billion, says CNBC. No doubt someone will be rushing to say that they screwed the government, though we have no idea. Apparently for its money, the government got a 23% annualized return, which is probably the best investment it has ever made.

