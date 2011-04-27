What Virtue Does Goldman Sachs Prize Above All Else?

Photo: Fortune/Philip Elmer-DeWitt

We know that the Goldman Sachs interview process is infamous for the number of interviews the potential candidates must endure before they’re scooped up (or rejected) by the firm.Why do possible Goldmanites have to go through multiple rounds of interrogation?



According William Cohan, the author of “Money and Power: How Goldman Sachs Came To Rule The World,” the process isn’t so much about vetting as it is about finding out who really wants the job — it measures the candidates “desire, commitment and ability to keep ego in check,” according to FINS.

And Cohan says that even after you’re hired by the firm, you shouldn’t expect those managerial experiments to cease.

According to FINS,

Cohan wrote of a partner who summoned a group of i-banking greenhorns to a conference room at 5 p.m. on the Friday before Memorial Day weekend.

The partner showed up at 10 p.m. and told the group that the waiting had been an exercise in patience and having “the right attitude.”

The three rookies who had left early — all armed with MBAs from top schools — were fired on Tuesday.

So harsh. And so Goldman.

Don’t miss the Guide to Getting Your Dream Job at Goldman Sachs >

And, “Be A Sponge” And 15 Other Career Tips From Goldman Sachs >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.