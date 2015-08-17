GOLDMAN: For the stock market, 'flat is the new up'

Myles Udland
Goldman Sachs’ chief equity strategist David Kostin doesn’t think stocks are going anywhere for the rest of the year.

In a note to clients over the weekend, Kostin and his team outlined 4 main reasons why the S&P 500 probably won’t do much of anything for the rest of the year and finish at 2,100.

On Monday morning, futures were indicating the S&P 500 would open at around 2,085.

The 4 pillars of Kostin’s argument are:

  1. The S&P 500 already trades at “fair value.”
  2. Earnings will be essentially flat this year.
  3. US stock exchange-traded funds have seen net outflows this year, a reversal of recent years when money moved out of active mutual funds and into passive ETFs.
  4. The US economy will continue to grow at a so-so pace of around 2.6% in the second half of this year.

At the start of the year, Kostin was one of the most cautious strategists on Wall Street, calling for the S&P 500 to finish the year at 2,100, a modest gain of around 5% after 3 straight years of double-digit advances for the benchmark index.

Through the first half of the year, the S&P 500 has been about flat, rising 1.5%.

Tom Lee of Fundstrat, one of the biggest stock market bulls on Wall Street, wrote in a recent note to clients that the last time stocks in the US were this flat for the first 2 quarters of the year, they rose 43% over the next 2 quarters.

But that was 1904, and this is now, and as Goldman’s Kostin wrote in his note: “Flat is the new up.”

