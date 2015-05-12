Here are the 4 things Goldman Sachs knows about millennial parents

Commons Millennial parents also smile.

Goldman Sachs is out with a big post about millennials, specifically millennial parents, and the firm has outlined 4 things we know about these folks, 3 things we think we know about them, and 2 things we still have no clue about.

Here’s Goldman’s 4 things we know about millennial parents:

They have a unique set of values.

They have proven disruptive in many industries.

They are more technologically enabled than prior generations were at a similar stage in life.

Their popular is growing in size.

And 3 things Goldman thinks we know:

Key principles of their value system (the firm has a big slide in its presentation explaining this, and it includes things like “instant gratification,” “shareable moments and resources,” and “tech-enabled innovation.”)

They are increasingly open to variety and small (lesser known) brands.

They consume and share content differently from other generations.

And the 2 things Goldman says we have no idea about with respect to millennial parents:

How their parenting styles — and by extension their decision on education and healthcare — will compare to Gen-X and Boomer parents.

How their value system will evolve as they get older and as the economy improves.

As for who Goldman thinks is and isn’t a millennial, the first has a handy graphic here:

