Goldman Sachs Now Owns More Than 200 Of The Weinstein's Crappy Films

Goldman Sachs Group and the insurance company Assured Guaranty Ltd. now own as many as 250 of The Weinstein Co.’s films as part of a deal approved yesterday to help get the company out of the debt it has incurred thanks to a series of box office bombs and failed business investments, various new outlets are reporting this morning.Sharon Waxman writes:



A federal court in Wisconsin on Wednesday approved a deal in which the insurance company Ambac would pay $115 million of Weinstein’s debt to Goldman Sachs and Assured Guaranty.

The remainder of the debt is being exchanged for 200 TWC movies including the $233 million in accounts receivable on the films.

And The Wall Street Journal:

Under the terms of the deal, control of movies such as “Scary Movie 4” would revert back to Weinstein Co. once the debtholders are paid off, mainly using cash generated by the films in the library. Any interest payments owed by Weinstein Co. on the debt were eliminated in the agreement. The studio will continue to distribute the library, but the revenues from those films will go toward paying back the outstanding sum.

In 2009, that library produced roughly $49 million in cash flow, but industry experts estimate that amount would decline by about 15% a year in the future. The films that Weinstein Co. transferred to Goldman are expected under existing deals to bring in about $233 million over the next four and one-half years.

The films in the library were used as collateral for the original loan. Another collection of about 150 films, including “Inglourious Basterds,” will remain in the Weinstein Co.’s possession.

Translation: Bob and Harvey Weinstein, who founded the film company in 2005, get to keep a good portion of their prized titles (though not “The Road”) and unload a lot of the crappy ones.

“This deal works brilliantly for all parties involved,” Harvey Weinstein told The Journal. “It makes [the company] debt-free, library rich, working capital insured, no interest payments on an ongoing basis and gives it the ability to take its rightful place as one of the strongest independent [studios] in the industry.”

But at least one reporter isn’t buying the spin. You guessed it—Nikki Finke:

Do I believe this? About as much as I believe any of the phony baloney spin coming out of the Weinstein PR machine these days. (That Miramax was theirs, for instance?)

…

People do business with The Weinstein Co at their peril. I know from my reporting that almost everybody who trusts The Weinstein Co lives to regret it, especially the moviemakers who believe Harv’s big promises and then wonder why their pics are dumped straight to video or never released theatrically or worse. Then they come running to Deadline to complain. So now I’m told The Weinstein Co can make, market, and distribute movies like the good old days that never existed at TWC? No one wants to see a buyer exit what is already a dwindling marketplace for creative output. But I won’t be suckered by TWC yet again.

