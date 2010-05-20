Goldman Sachs Now Evicting People Unnecessarily From Homes

Photo: newworldodor.files.wordpress.com

When Matt Taibbi published his famous “vampire squid” article about Goldman Sachs, people accused him of throwing everything and the kitchen sink at the company; today’s broadside from the NYT feels similar. It’s basically the same story, repeated many times: Goldman had clients who were invested in X going up, and yet at the same time Goldman had investments which would benefit from X going down.The fact is that Goldman Sachs is an intermediary which hedges its positions and which, as a broker-dealer, will naturally be taking long and short positions in all manner of different securities at different times. This should not be a scandal at all.



On the other hand, it really would be a scandal if Goldman Sachs was deliberately and unnecessarily kicking people out of their homes, even when doing so would lose it money. And that seems to be what it’s doing in one case in Ohio.

