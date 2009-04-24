Goldman Sachs' Nice Call On Ford

Analyst BUY and SELL calls are frequently made fun of, but we have to give credit to Goldman Sachs, which earlier this week stuck its neck out and issued a BUY rating on shares of Ford (F). We couldn’t remember the last time we heard anyone mention a domestic car company and the word BUY in the same sentence, which is why we remembered it.



Talk about good timing. Shares of Ford are up 20% today, after the company’s narrower-than-expected net loss, and some surprisingly positive comments from CEO Alan Mulally about seeing the light at the end of the tunnel and not needing a bailout.

