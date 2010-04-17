Goldman Upper Management Now Have To Use Binoculars If They Want To See Anything Good Outside

Some think Goldman’s new building is awesome. Upper management hates it.



In the old building apparently, Managing Directors got window offices and so did Vice Presidents. In the new one however, only Goldman partners get the window offices.

The VPs and MDs tell the Wall Street Journal they are not pleased.

“I haven’t had a desk like this since high school,” one VP complained.

“If I had been at a bench my whole life, it would be fine, but I used to have an office,” said another.

An MD says, “I used to have an office with a view. Now I need binoculars to see sunlight.”

That is too bad, but these three things should cheer them up:

1. You can probably expense those binoculars.

2. Weren’t there rats in Goldman’s old building?

3. The new building’s 54,000-square foot gym, GS Wellness Exchange. Details: it’s only $50 per month, has steam rooms, and Awesome Abs classes.

Also, the art has gotten a lot of hate, but it’s actually pretty cool and everyone seems to be warming up to it now.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.