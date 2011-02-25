Goldman Sachs Networking Tip: Grab TWO Drinks When You Walk Into A Party

A quant who used to work at Goldman Sachs says she learned a great networking tip at the firm.



The tip: Grab two drinks when you walk in, because then people will think you’re looking for someone.

The reason it works: Holding two drinks lets you mingle with confidence until you find someone to talk to.

The drinks don’t have to be alcoholic, and they probably shouldn’t be, so that no one suspects you’re an alcoholic.

