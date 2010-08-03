Here's The neighbourhood Goldman Sachs Is Accused Of Destroying

These folks staring out the window might argue otherwise, but Goldman’s new neighbourhood in Battery Park is not much to look at.
When Goldman moved into their new building late last year, the Battery Park neighbourhood surrounding 200 West St was hopeful that hard-working high-earners might add something to the neighbourhood.
Now, apparently, the entire neighbourhood is disappointed with the changes Goldman is pushing on the ‘hood. Mainly, they’re upset that Goldman wants to re-make the building directly next to theirs, which currently includes a movie theatre, a hotel, and a number of cheap eateries.
But check out the neighbourhood. The changes Goldman is proposing are just obvious improvements to a pretty run-down block surrounding their gorgeous building. We took this pictures last year, when Goldman had just moved in. Bottom line: There isn’t much to destroy.
Source: Business Insider
The rest of the changes would just bring the building up to speed with the neighbourhood's higher points, like the new Whole Foods across the street from Goldman.
Anyone concerned about the neighbourhood losing charm might pinpoint Mysterious Bookshop on Chambers as one of the few gems to worry about.
In the winter, Goldman's bike path leads down to the ice-skating rink. Having thousands of new customers next door could only help business.
If it wasn't for the World Financial centre across the street, Goldman's block would pretty much suck.
The WFC also houses the Starbucks closest to Goldman. It's straight ahead after walking in the door.
Behind the WFC is a park that stretches along the Hudson River. Protestors probably didn't want THIS nice addition years back either.
