Here's The neighbourhood Goldman Sachs Is Accused Of Destroying

These folks staring out the window might argue otherwise, but Goldman’s new neighbourhood in Battery Park is not much to look at.



When Goldman moved into their new building late last year, the Battery Park neighbourhood surrounding 200 West St was hopeful that hard-working high-earners might add something to the neighbourhood.

Now, apparently, the entire neighbourhood is disappointed with the changes Goldman is pushing on the ‘hood. Mainly, they’re upset that Goldman wants to re-make the building directly next to theirs, which currently includes a movie theatre, a hotel, and a number of cheap eateries.

But check out the neighbourhood. The changes Goldman is proposing are just obvious improvements to a pretty run-down block surrounding their gorgeous building. We took this pictures last year, when Goldman had just moved in. Bottom line: There isn’t much to destroy.

The new Goldman HQ is near ground zero. Post-downturn, the neighbourhood is still struggling a bit. Source: Business Insider The business that had no trouble weathering the post-9/11 downturn aren't exactly desirable. Source: Business Insider This shady video shop is across the street from an oft-seen cheap-o Checkers burger joint. Source: Business Insider The bar scene is mediocre at best. Source: Business Insider Lily O'Briens is the bar closest to Goldman on Murray St. It's one of only about 3 or 4 nearby. Source: Business Insider Source: Business Insider The rest of the changes would just bring the building up to speed with the neighbourhood's higher points, like the new Whole Foods across the street from Goldman. Source: Business Insider This Amish market on Broadway and Murray is another stand-out. Source: Business Insider Anyone concerned about the neighbourhood losing charm might pinpoint Mysterious Bookshop on Chambers as one of the few gems to worry about. Source: Business Insider The Pain Quotidien on W Broadway and Chambers isn't going anywhere. It's hugely popular. Source: Business Insider In the winter, Goldman's bike path leads down to the ice-skating rink. Having thousands of new customers next door could only help business. Source: Business Insider If it wasn't for the World Financial centre across the street, Goldman's block would pretty much suck. Source: Business Insider But the WFC is nice. Inside there is a Godiva. Source: Business Insider And there are tons of convenient shops. Source: Business Insider The WFC also houses the Starbucks closest to Goldman. It's straight ahead after walking in the door. Source: Business Insider Goldman's neighbouring financiers will probably welcome the upscale updates. Source: Business Insider The new 'hood will open doors for more place like this place, a PJ Clarkes. Source: Business Insider Behind the WFC is a park that stretches along the Hudson River. Protestors probably didn't want THIS nice addition years back either. Source: Business Insider Now don't miss Where Wall Street gets drunk >>

