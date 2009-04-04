Goldman Sachs Nears Post-Lehman Highs

Don’t look now, but Goldman Sachs (GS) is getting close to a point where it’s like Lehman Brothers never happened. Shares in the bank closed just shy of $120, well above it’s $47 low made last November.



On September 17th, two days after Lehman, the stock closed at $114.50, though it still needs another good week to get to $133, where it was on the 16th.

Granted, Goldman Sachs (GS) has been helped in all sort of ways since then. You name it: TARP, the expectations for the PPIP, FDIC-backed debt and the AIG bailout, etc. All that’s true.

That being said, navigating and benefiting from Washington policy is part of being a successful bank, and Goldman management has done well for its shareholders navigating these last treacherous months.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.