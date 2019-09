For a while there, Goldman Sachs (GS) was making a fool of itself in the oil market with wild-eyed predictions like $200/barrel that never came true. But as FT Alphaville notes this morning, they’ve been pretty bang-on over the last few months. Check out the chart. It’s almost scary.

