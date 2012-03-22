Goldman Sachs Is Now Screening Banker Emails For The Word 'Muppet'

The name Greg Smith has largely fallen out of the headlines.



But if you’re an employee at Goldman Sachs, the name could haunt you for the rest of your lives.

From Reuters:

Goldman Sachs Group Inc has begun scanning internal emails for the term “muppet” and other evidence that employees referred to clients in derogatory ways, Chief Executive Lloyd Blankfein told partners in a conference call this week, according to people familiar with the call.

In case you missed it, Greg Smith was a Goldman Sachs banker who published his resignation in the New York Times op-ed section. In the letter, Smith said he witnessed bankers referring to clients as “Muppets.”

You’ve been warned.

