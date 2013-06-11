GOLDMAN: These Are The 18 Most Undervalued Stocks In The Market

David Kostin,
Goldman Sachs’ chief U.S. equity strategist, provides us with a list of stocks with the most upside potential in his new Monthly Chartbook.Kostin notes early May was solid for the S&P 500, but cited month-end drags in telecom services and utilities (-7 and -9 per cent, respectively).
Nevertheless, he projects the S&P will end up 7.3% by year end, at 1750.
Like last time, the list of undervalued stocks is dominated by the energy industry. You’ll find some healthcare and tech picks in there too.
Ticker: APC
Sector: Energy
Recent Price: $87.47
Upside to Target: 28.0%
Investors are feeling good about Anadarko, but last month it experienced a strange flash crash that took the stock from $90 to one cent. The NYSE canceled all rogue, glitchy trades 'below $87.56 between 15:59:59 and 16:00:00.'
Source: Goldman Sachs, MarketWatch
Ticker: DVN
Sector: Energy
Recent Price: $56.85
Upside to Target: 28.4%
Devon will pay a third-quarter dividend of $0.22 per share, the same amount it paid shareholders the previous quarter.
Source: Goldman Sachs, Daily Finance
Ticker: PXD
Sector: Energy
Recent Price: $138.68
Upside to Target: 29.1%
As of March, the company is valued at approximately $22 billion.
Source: Goldman Sachs, Seeking Alpha
Ticker: AMGN
Sector: Healthcare
Recent Price: $100.53
Upside to Target: 29.3%
Amgen's stock has soared 44% over the last year.
Source: Goldman Sachs, Fool.com
Ticker: SLB
Sector: Energy
Recent Price: $73.03
Upside to Target: 30.1%
With a market cap of nearly $100 billion, SLB is the largest oil and gas equipment and service company in the world.
Source: Goldman Sachs, Seeking Alpha
Ticker: PCP
Sector: Industrial Goods
Recent Price: $213.92
Upside to Target: 30.9%
PCP is Oregon's only Fortune 500 company besides Nike. Precision Castparts workers voted 1,258 to 932 to not join the Machinists union.
Source: Goldman Sachs, KTVL
Ticker: CAM
Sector: Basic Materials
Recent Price: $60.87
Upside to Target: 31.4%
CAM recently came in at #10 in a study of analyst recommendations for the underlying components of the S&P.
Source: Goldman Sachs, KTVL
Ticker: ADSK
Sector: Technology
Recent Price: $37.73
Upside to Target: 32.5%
Autodesk is benefiting from its exposure to the booming 3D printing market.
Source: Goldman Sachs, Daily Finance
Ticker: JOY
Sector: Mining
Recent Price: $54.08
Upside to Target: 33.1%
Joy Global certainly has that global outlook, with facilities in six continents and more than 20 countries.
Source: Goldman Sachs, CNBC
Ticker: NBL
Sector: Energy
Recent Price: $57.65
Upside to Target: 33.6%
Noble Energy recently announced it will begin drilling for natural gas off the coast of Cyprus.
Source: Goldman Sachs, Reuters
Ticker: SWN
Sector: Energy
Recent Price: $37.69
Upside to Target: 35.3%
Southwestern announced it closed a recent acquisition of land from rival Chesapeake Energy Corporation.
Source: Goldman Sachs, MarketWatch
Ticker: WYN
Sector: Services
Recent Price: $58.12
Upside to Target: 35.9%
WYN recently announced a cash dividend of $0.29 per share on its common stock.
Source: Goldman Sachs, Hospitality Industry News
Ticker: NBR
Sector: Energy
Recent Price: $16.01
Upside to Target: 37.4%
It's not all good news at Nabors. At their annual meeting earlier this week, shareholders nixed the company's executive-compensation plan and rejected the reelection of two directors.
Source: Goldman Sachs, WSJ
Ticker: ISGR
Sector: Healthcare
Recent Price: $497.53
Upside to Target: 37.5%
The company released quarterly earnings data in April, notching a revenue of $611.40 million, beating the consensus estimate.
Source: Goldman Sachs, Zolmax
Ticker: EOG
Sector: Energy
Recent Price: $129.10
Upside to Target: 40.2%
Last month Oppenheimer was high on EOG, saying it has led the way in liquids production growth over the last three years.
Source: Goldman Sachs, Marketwatch
Ticker: CRM
Sector: Customer relationship management
Recent Price: $42.33
Upside to Target: 41.7%
Salesforce named former Oracle Corp. executive Keith Block its new president and vice chairman.
Source: Goldman Sachs, WSJ
Ticker: HAL
Rating: Buy
Sector: Energy
Recent Price: $41.85
Upside to Target: 43.4%
Continued association with the BP oil spill settlement may be holding the shares back, offering investors an undervalued stock with growth potential.
Source: Goldman Sachs, Seeking Alpha
Ticker: MRO
Sector: Energy
Recent Price: $82.50
Upside to Target: 49.1%
Shareholders were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share last month.
Source: Goldman Sachs, People's Post
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.