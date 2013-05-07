GOLDMAN: These Are The 40 Most Undervalued Stocks In The Market

David Kostin, Goldman Sachs’ chief U.S. equity strategist, sees almost no upside to the S&P 500 from now through the end of the year.
However, within the market he sees no shortage of stocks and sectors expected to outperform.
In his new U.S. Monthly Chartbook, Kostin provided an updated list of stocks with the most upside potential today.
This time around, the list is dominated by oil and gas firms including drillers or refiners. The rest are ringers across a broad range of industries, from tires to telecom.
According to Goldman’s analysts, the 40 stocks on this list offer 23% to 57% upside relative to their recent prices.
Ticker: APA
Sector: Energy
Recent Price: $73.88
Upside to Target: 23.2%
Apache just set up its third offshore North Sea production site in as many years.
Source: Goldman Sachs, UPI
Ticker: EXPE
Sector: Online travel
Recent Price: $55.84
Upside to Target: 23.6%
Robust growth in global hotel room nights led to a 24% annual increase in Expedia's Q1 2013 revenues.
Source: Goldman Sachs, Motley Fool
Ticker: F
Sector: Cars
Recent Price: $13.71
Upside to Target: 24.0%
Ford just hired 2,000 people in Kansas City.
Source: Goldman Sachs, USA Today
Ticker: PRU
Sector: Financial
Recent Price: $60.42
Upside to Target: 24.1%
According to RBC, Prudential just had its best quarter ever. Earnings beat estimates by 42 cents.
Source: Goldman Sachs, NJ.com
Ticker: ALXN
Sector: Pharmaceuticals
Recent Price: $98.00
Upside to Target: 24.5%
Sales in Alexion's blood disease drug Soliris have now increased on both a quarter-over-quarter and year-over-year basis for 24 straight quarters.
Source: Goldman Sachs, Rep-Am.com
Ticker: EMN
Sector: Pharmaceuticals
Recent Price: $66.65
Upside to Target: 24.5%
Eastman just boosted its stock buyback plan by $300 million.
Source: Goldman Sachs, Street Insider
Ticker: EMC
Sector: Data storage
Recent Price: $22.43
Upside to Target: 24.8%
EMC's revenues for the first quarter of 2013 hit a record $5.39 billion.
Source: Goldman Sachs, The Register
Ticker: FCX
Sector: Mining
Recent Price: $30.43
Upside to Target: 24.9%
FCX was just upgraded to 'buy' by Nomura on imminent recovery of copper prices.
Source: Goldman Sachs, Benzinga
Ticker: ETN
Sector: Electrical infrastructure
Recent Price: $61.41
Upside to Target: 27.0%
Eaton recently acquired rival Copper Industries.
Source: Goldman Sachs, Reuters
Ticker: PKI
Sector: Life sciences
Recent Price: $30.65
Upside to Target: 27.2%
PerkinElmer continues to possess attractive valuation relative to its peers.
Source: Goldman Sachs, Seeking Alpha
Ticker: JOY
Sector: Mining
Recent Price: $56.52
Upside to Target: 27.4%
Joy Global is owned by an enormous number of hedge funds.
Source: Goldman Sachs, Insider Monkey
Ticker: SLB
Sector: Energy
Recent Price: $74.43
Upside to Target: 27.6%
SLB spends more on research and development than all of its competitors combined, and is more geographically diversified.
Source: Goldman Sachs, WSJ
Ticker: AMZN
Sector: Internet
Recent Price: $253.81
Upside to Target: 28.0%
Amazon has announced expansions of its cloud services unit into Europe.
Source: Goldman Sachs, Business Cloud News
Ticker: ALTR
Sector: Computer hardware
Recent Price: $32.01
Upside to Target: 28.1%
Altera enjoys 'a strong financial position' to make acquisitions, with $3 billion in cash vs. only $500 million in debt.
Source: Goldman Sachs, Motley Fool
Ticker: NFX
Sector: Energy
Recent Price: $21.79
Upside to Target: 28.5%
Newfield's domestic liquids production recently rose 9% and net production reached 11.7 million barrels of oil equivalent, which was at the high end of estimates.
Source: Goldman Sachs, Motley Fool
Ticker: APC
Sector: Energy
Recent Price: $84.76
Upside to Target: 28.6%
Anadarko just announced a major Gulf of Mexico discovery.
Source: Goldman Sachs, FuelFix
Ticker: PCP
Sector: Advanced technology parts
Recent Price: $191.29
Upside to Target: 29.1%
Precision recently executed a $750 million share buyback plan.
Source: Goldman Sachs, Precast
Ticker: PXD
Sector: Energy
Recent Price: $122.23
Upside to Target: 29.3%
Pioneer is expanding in the highly productive Midland Basin in Texas.
Source: Goldman Sachs, Star Telegram
Ticker: COG
Sector: Energy
Recent Price: $68.05
Upside to Target: 29.3%
Cabot's Q1 earnings more than doubled on strong growth Marcellus natgas production.
Source: Goldman Sachs, WSJ
Ticker: QCOM
Sector: Telecom
Recent Price: $61.60
Upside to Target: 29.9%
Qualcomm recently raised its dividend to $1.40/share from $1.00/share annually.
Source: Goldman Sachs
Ticker: NOV
Sector: Energy
Recent Price: $65.22
Upside to Target: 30.3%
Varco recently reported $3.04 billion in new orders for its rig technology division, up 24% from the first quarter of 2012.
Source: Goldman Sachs, FuelFix
Ticker: RRC
Sector: Energy
Recent Price: $73.52
Upside to Target: 30.6%
Range recently made a bid for fellow Australian driller International Petroleum Ltd.
Source: Goldman Sachs
Ticker: EXPD
Sector: Logistics
Recent Price: $35.93
Upside to Target: 30.8%
Expeditors' Q1 profit increased 5% on growing air freight volume.
Source: Goldman Sachs, Seattle Times
Ticker: PSX
Sector: Refining
Recent Price: $60.95
Upside to Target: 31.3%
Phillips recently signed agreements with pipeline partners that Seeking Alpha says will be 'massively beneficial' to the company.
Source: Goldman Sachs, Seeking Alpha
Ticker: MRO
Sector: Energy
Recent Price: $32.67
Upside to Target: 31.6%
Marathon recently spun off its exploration business from its refinery unit.
Source: Goldman Sachs
Ticker: DVN
Sector: Energy
Recent Price: $55.06
Upside to Target: 32.6%
Devon's recent cash infusion of $2 billion will be mostly tax-free thanks to delaying its re-shoring.
Source: Goldman Sachs, NewsOK.com
Ticker: CRM
Sector: Customer relationship management
Recent Price: $41.11
Upside to Target: 33.8%
Salesforce will set up its first European data centre next year.
Source: Goldman Sachs, GigaOM
Ticker: EW
Sector: Biotech
Recent Price: $63.79
Upside to Target: 34.8%
Edwards' reported a Q1 increase in profit of 122% on revenue growth and stronger margins..
Source: Goldman Sachs, RTT
Ticker: CMI
Sector: Transportation manufacturing
Recent Price: $106.39
Upside to Target: 35.4%
Cummins expects to see moderately improving order trends in on-highway and construction markets in North America.
Source: Goldman Sachs, Inside Indiana Business
Ticker: QEP
Sector: Energy
Recent Price: $28.71
Upside to Target: 35.8%
QEP is boosting assets in North Dakota.
Source: Goldman Sachs, Seeking Alpha
Ticker: NBL
Sector: Energy
Recent Price: $113.29
Upside to Target: 35.9%
Noble recently announced it had drilled Colorado's longest oil and gas well.
Source: Goldman Sachs, BizJournals
Ticker: GT
Sector: Parts
Recent Price: $12.50
Upside to Target: 36.1%
Goodyear is opening a new headquarters in Akron, Ohio May 9.
Source: Goldman Sachs, Rubber News
Ticker: DOV
Sector: Advanced manufacturing
Recent Price: $68.98
Upside to Target: 36.3%
Dover has made 25 acquisitions since 2009.
Source: Goldman Sachs, Investor Place
Ticker: SWN
Sector: Energy
Recent Price: $37.42
Upside to Target: 36.3%
Southwestern's Q1 profit rose 18% on increased production volume, which offset lower natural gas prices.
Source: Goldman Sachs, Fox News
Ticker: ISRG
Sector: Energy
Recent Price: $492.29
Upside to Target: 38.9%
Intuitive reported higher-than-expected Q1 profit on increased sales of its high priced da Vinci surgical systems.
Source: Goldman Sachs, Reuters
Ticker: HAL
Rating: Buy
Sector: Energy
Recent Price: $42.77
Upside to Target: 40.3%
Halliburton is seeing stronger international performance and improved operational efficiencies.
Source: Goldman Sachs, Forbes
Ticker: NBR
Sector: Energy
Recent Price: $14.79
Upside to Target: 48.7%
Nabors was recently upgraded by Jefferies on improved prospects to sell exploration and production assets.
Source: Goldman Sachs, Benzinga
Ticker: TDC
Sector: Date services
Recent Price: $51.07
Upside to Target: 48.8%
Teradata says it's seeing momentum in analytics and integrated marketing.
Source: Goldman Sachs, Barron's
Ticker: MPC
Sector: Refining
Recent Price: $78.36
Upside to Target: 57.0%
Marathon just spent $2.2 billion to overhaul its Detroit refinery, and bought a huge facility in Texas City, Texas, from BP Plc as part of a $2.4 billion deal that closed in February.
Source: Goldman Sachs, Toledo Blade
