GOLDMAN: These Are The 11 Most Overpriced Stocks In The Market

With the stock market regularly rallying to new all-time highs, traders and investors are all but certain that some stocks are overpriced and doomed to fall.



In his new U.S. Monthly Chartbook, Goldman Sachs’ David Kostin compiled a list of 40 stocks that are trading well above Goldman analysts’ price targets.

Most of these stocks fall under the technology category.

Of these stocks, 11 would have to tumble by more than 20% to get back to Goldman’s estimate of fair value.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.