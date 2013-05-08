GOLDMAN: These Are The 11 Most Overpriced Stocks In The Market

Rob Wile

With the stock market regularly rallying to new all-time highs, traders and investors are all but certain that some stocks are overpriced and doomed to fall.

In his new U.S. Monthly Chartbook, Goldman Sachs’ David Kostin compiled a list of 40 stocks that are trading well above Goldman analysts’ price targets.

Most of these stocks fall under the technology category.

Of these stocks, 11 would have to tumble by more than 20% to get back to Goldman’s estimate of fair value.

11) Advanced Micro Devices: 20.2% Downside

Ticker: AMD

Sector: Computer chips

Recent Price: $2.82

Downside to Target: 20.2%

AMD is now ceding the entire PC market to Intel.

Source: Goldman Sachs, Bloomberg

10) Seagate Technology: 21.0% Downside

Ticker: STX

Sector: Hard drives

Recent Price: $36.70

Downside to Target: 21.0%

Seagate's market share degradation, margin pressure and stock price declines were recently noted by Needham and Co.

Source: Goldman Sachs, Barron's

9) HP: 22.3% Downside

Ticker: HPX

Sector: Computer and office supplies

Recent Price: $20.60

Downside to Target: 22.3%

HP was recently the subject of a column entitled 'Will Hewlett-Packard survive its missteps?' in the San Jose Mercury News.

Source: Goldman Sachs, SJMN

8) General Dynamics: 24.3% Downside

Ticker: GD

Sector: defence

Recent Price: $73.96

Downside to Target: 24.3%

GD just had a half-billion-dollar deal terminated by Portugal.

Source: Goldman Sachs, BizJournals

7) Hospira: 24.5% Downside

Ticker: HSP

Sector: Pharma

Recent Price: $33.12

Downside to Target: 24.5%

Hospira suffered losses in Q1 on quality control expenses.

Source: Goldman Sachs, Dow Jones

6) International Game Tech: 24.8% Downside

Ticker: IGT

Sector: Casinos

Recent Price: $16.95

Downside to Target: 24.8%

IGT reported operating costs and expenses increased 11% in Q1.

Source: Goldman Sachs, Dow Jones

5) First Solar: 24.8% Downside

Ticker: FSLR

Sector: Energy

Recent Price: $46.56

Downside to Target: 24.8%

Some First Solar technology remains 'mediocre' compared with peers, according to the Motley Fool.

Source: Goldman Sachs, Motley Fool

4) Cablevision: 26.0% Downside

Ticker: CVC

Sector: TV

Recent Price: $14.86

Downside to Target: 26.0%

Cablevision remains in the crosshairs of New York City's comptroller over excessive executive pay and poorly performing shares.

Source: Goldman Sachs, Deadline.com

3) TripAdvisor: 27.7% Downside

Ticker: TRIP

Sector: Online content

Recent Price: $52.58

Downside to Target: 27.7%

TripAdvisor recently became the subject of a prank that allowed a homeless shelter to get into their rankings of top UK lodgings.

Source: Goldman Sachs, HospitalityNet

2) Symantec: 30.0% Downside

Ticker: SYMC

Sector: Antivirus

Recent Price: $24.30

Downside to Target: 30.0%

Symantec recently saw a flash crash on the NASDAQ.

Source: Goldman Sachs, Reuters

1) Intel: 33.2% Downside

Ticker: INTC

Sector: Chips

Recent Price: $23.95

Downside to Target: 33.2%

Intel's chairman recently warned the company must 'fundamentally change' as the PC market dries up.

Source: Goldman Sachs, New York Times

Goldman also put together a list of its most undervalued stocks...



