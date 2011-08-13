Something's Going On With US Bank Stocks...

Photo: Son of Groucho via Flickr

Something interesting to notice…While equity markets in Europe and the US are enjoying a fairly strong day, the US banking sector looks pretty bad.



US investment banks — Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley in particular — are badly underperforming, with the latter off around 3.5%.

Something you have to wonder is if they’re getting sucked lower by the short-selling ban on banks in Europe. After all, if you can’t short a European bank, you have to find a proxy. CDS are one proxy. Possible American counterparties are another.

