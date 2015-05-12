Here are 7 things millennials value most

In a note on Monday, Goldman Sachs outlined what is most important to millennial parents, and how those values differ from

their parents’ values.

Analysts think the main differences stem from the “ubiquity of smartphones and social media” that enable millenials to share and “reinforce” their values.

Here’s what they think millennials value:

Technology and innovation that makes everyday tasks, like exercise, dry cleaning, and transportation, easier.

Easy distribution of media and merchandise across online platforms.

“Instant gratification” — a.k.a. instant access to information (and online shopping).

Being able to share thoughts, images, and accomplishments, in real time, via social media.

Healthy lifestyles, from organic food to athletic clothes and popular workout trends.

Authenticity — or at least brands that have an interesting story and seem authentic, like TOMs.

Discounts and free things. But also some expensive things, like Apple products, Beats headphones, and expensive athletic wear.

What does that say about the generation? We’ll leave that to you to decide.

NOW WATCH: This simple exercise will work out every muscle in your body



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.